OU's Black Student Association announces free Juneteenth celebration in Norman

The Black Student Association and other organizations will host a Juneteenth celebration Friday in Norman.
OU BSA, the Black Graduate Student Association, OU Black faculty and staff, Norman Citizens for Racial Justice and OU NAACP will host the event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 19 at Andrews Park, according to an OU BSA Instagram post.
According to the flyer, the event will feature food, drinks, music and various vendors from small businesses.
The event will be the first celebration of Juneteenth after Mayor Breea Clark declared it an official city holiday.
The event is free to the public and face masks are encouraged, according to the BSA post.
