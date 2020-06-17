You are the owner of this article.
OU's Black Student Association announces free Juneteenth celebration in Norman

Juneteenth Flyer

A flyer for Norman's Juneteenth celebration, set for 6–10 p.m. June 19 in Andrews Park. 

 Photo provided by OU BSA

The Black Student Association and other organizations will host a Juneteenth celebration Friday in Norman.

OU BSA, the Black Graduate Student Association, OU Black faculty and staff, Norman Citizens for Racial Justice and OU NAACP will host the event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 19 at Andrews Park, according to an OU BSA Instagram post

According to the flyer, the event will feature food, drinks, music and various vendors from small businesses.

The event will be the first celebration of Juneteenth after Mayor Breea Clark declared it an official city holiday

The event is free to the public and face masks are encouraged, according to the BSA post.

news reporter

Jordan Hayden is a journalism junior serving as a news reporter and copy editor at The Daily. Previously she served as the fall 2018 and spring 2019 assistant engagement editor.

