OU's Big Event 2021 opens registration for students, faculty, staff

Volunteer registration is now open for The Big Event, OU’s official day of community service, scheduled for April 10 to say ‘thank you’ to the central Oklahoma area for year-round support.
Big Event advisor Vicky Bumgarner said the event would usually have an in-person kickoff ceremony, but due to the pandemic, the event will instead send out a video for participants to view before the day begins.
Besides thoroughly inspecting each job site to guarantee the participants' safety regularly, the event’s staff will ensure each location follows all university COVID-19 policies and procedures including social distancing and masking, Bumgarner said.
Volunteers need to be at their assigned community organization from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the event day, according to The Big Event website. They will help with whatever projects are planned by the organization, including gardening, painting and cleaning. The event will provide all volunteers with breakfast, lunch, water and a commemorative T-shirt for free.
Last year, because of the virus, the regular event in spring was canceled. Instead, “The Little Event” was held in fall 2020 with over 350 volunteers at 18 job sites.
“It was a great day spent in the community,” Bumgarner said. “We’re hoping students, staff, faculty and alumni are all looking forward to the opportunity to serve and give back to the local community — especially after such a difficult year.”
OU students, faculty and staff are all qualified to register with their OU email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.