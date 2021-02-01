You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU's Big Event 2021 opens registration for students, faculty, staff

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Big Event

Students participate in the Big Event on April 14, 2018. 

 Olan Field/The Daily

Volunteer registration is now open for The Big Event, OU’s official day of community service, scheduled for April 10 to say ‘thank you’ to the central Oklahoma area for year-round support. 

Big Event advisor Vicky Bumgarner said the event would usually have an in-person kickoff ceremony, but due to the pandemic, the event will instead send out a video for participants to view before the day begins.

Besides thoroughly inspecting each job site to guarantee the participants' safety regularly, the event’s staff will ensure each location follows all university COVID-19 policies and procedures including social distancing and masking, Bumgarner said.

Volunteers need to be at their assigned community organization from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the event day, according to The Big Event website. They will help with whatever projects are planned by the organization, including gardening, painting and cleaning. The event will provide all volunteers with breakfast, lunch, water and a commemorative T-shirt for free.

Last year, because of the virus, the regular event in spring was canceled. Instead, “The Little Event” was held in fall 2020 with over 350 volunteers at 18 job sites. 

“It was a great day spent in the community,” Bumgarner said. “We’re hoping students, staff, faculty and alumni are all looking forward to the opportunity to serve and give back to the local community — especially after such a difficult year.”

OU students, faculty and staff are all qualified to register with their OU email.

Tags

Xiao Liu is a graduate student specializing in digital media. Xiao is an international student from Changsha, China, and joined The Daily's news desk in the spring of 2021.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments