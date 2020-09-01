You are the owner of this article.
OU's Big Event 2021 Executive Committee application opens ahead of spring volunteer planning

Big Event

Students participate in the Big Event on April 14, 2018. 

 Olan Field/The Daily

The Executive Committee application for The Big Event, OU’s official day of community service, is now open to students. 

Over 6,000 students, faculty, and staff volunteered at over 200 job sites in a 40-mile radius each spring for the last 20 years, The Big Event’s website read. 

Volunteer coordinator Vicky Bumgarner sent out an email detailing the application. 

The application process will select students to be a part of planning The Big Event, Bumgarner said in the email. There are several positions with specific responsibilities included in the application. 

“Everyone has to attend weekly meetings on Sundays from 3 to 4 p.m.,” Big Event chair and microbiology senior Lindsay Wiseman said. “We also require our members to participate in service projects, usually once or twice a month.”

In the email, Bumgarner said that spots in the committee are limited to only 40 members, due to the university’s COVID-19 policies. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory at meetings, Wiseman said.

“We just look for people who want to be involved with a group that’s selfless and focused on the community,” Wiseman said.

The application closes Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 11:45 p.m.

