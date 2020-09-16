You are the owner of this article.
OU's African Studies Institute to host virtual Black Lives Matter roundtable

Global BLM flier

Flier for Global BLM: African and African Diaspora Students Respond

 Image provided

OU’s African Studies Institute will host a student roundtable over Zoom, discussing "the double pandemics of anti-Black racism and health in 2020."

This roundtable will be held Thursday 7-8:30 p.m. and will be led from the perspective of OU students representing Africa and the Diaspora. Anyone is welcome to join this webinar

Four OU students will be speaking on the panel, all from different majors: international and area studies senior Munashe Mataranyika, economics graduate student Tatenda Dzvimbo, public administration graduate student Pedro Manuel and education graduate student Sean Hardrick. 

Following the presentations, the audience will be able to post questions to the panel for a Q&A session.

