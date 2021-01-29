OUPD logs two on-campus sexual crime reports in first week of semester

Two OUPD logs from the first week of spring classes reference sexual assaults that reportedly took place in campus housing.
A Jan. 25 OUPD log indicates a campus security report form was submitted for a sexual assault that occurred “in an unspecified residential dormitory sometime in the 2021 calendar year.”
According to the log, the form was filed sometime between Jan. 23 and 24, and reported rape in the first degree.
Another OUPD log from Jan. 26 indicates an officer responded to a sexual assault that reportedly occurred on Dec. 5, 2020 in Headington Hall. OUPD Public Information Officer Chase Brooks clarified it can often take weeks for a case to enter the police department system, depending on the victim’s comfort speaking to officers.
According to the 2020 Sooner Safety and Fire Report, more rapes on campus property — which includes campus housing — were reported in 2019 than in 2017 or 2018, with 21 total reported offenses. Rape in campus housing alone was also higher in 2019 than in the two previous years, with 18 total reported offenses.
Data from the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network indicates the first few months of a student’s first and second semesters of college are a time of increased risk of sexual assault for students.
For more information on reporting student, faculty or staff issues related to gender equity, harassment, sexual assault or misconduct and domestic violence, community members can visit the Sexual Misconduct Office’s website, email smo@ou.edu or call 405-325-2215.
Community members can also contact the 24-hour reporting hotline with reports of bias, discrimination, harassment or misconduct. The hotline can be reached at 844-428-6531.
Additionally, OU Advocates is a confidential advocate and referral resource for sexual assault or misconduct issues for students, faculty or staff that can be contacted through their website or anytime at 405-615-0013.
SafeWalk staff are available from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week, to escort community members on foot anywhere on campus or in the Greek community. To contact the SafeWalk dispatcher, call 325-WALK.
SafeRide offers free transportation anywhere in the Norman city limits to all OU students every weekend from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m. Rides can be booked via the OU SafeRide app.
