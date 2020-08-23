OU Workers United releases pledge to challenge potential furloughs, layoffs

An organization dedicated to the safety of OU employees during the COVID-19 pandemic has released a pledge calling for the challenge and disruption of furloughs and layoffs that could occur if the university transitioned to online classes in the coming weeks.
OU Workers United, which has been active this summer in challenging university decisions regarding the pandemic and the return to in-person classes, is asking the OU Community to sign the “Pledge to Act for the Common Good.” This pledge is in reaction to the university administration’s argument that a return to online class would result in furloughs and layoffs for many staff.
The pledge reads: “I commit myself to using the power of my position at OU, to the greatest possible extent that I am able, to challenge, impede, and disrupt any and all of the furloughs and layoffs with which the university administration threatens the well-being of OU and of my fellow workers.”
The organization is calling for student workers, staff, graduate assistants and faculty to sign the pledge and fight for one another’s positions. One way OU Workers United is encouraging people to do this is by writing to the Board of Regents on why reductions in force are “both unacceptable and unnecessary.”
“Firing workers in response to temporary conditions rather than meeting challenges with creativity and care for all members of the community is unimaginative and cruel,” the action page reads. “The administration’s insistence on resorting to reductions in force to deal with budgetary shortfalls can only be interpreted as an irrational and irresponsible neglect of the long-term health of OU.”
The organization is also encouraging OU tenured faculty to use their tenure to their advantage; because those with tenure are the least likely to be laid off, they are asked to talk to their colleagues about opposing layoffs, publicly take efforts to stop layoffs and refuse to fulfill obligations until contracts are renewed.
Other suggested ways to take action including refusing to identify workers as targets for layoffs or any “essential” workers, refusing to do any paperwork that could be connected to layoffs or furloughs, and lastly, “(changing) the narrative” by explaining the financial crisis is a product of the state’s failure to invest in higher education rather than the result of the pandemic.
“Use whatever your position is within the university to impede unnecessary and destructive reductions in force,” the action page reads. “Together, we can pursue the most reasonable and responsible path before us, one that ensures OU remains one of the premier research and teaching Universities in the country long after this moment has passed.”
