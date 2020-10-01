OU workers group condemns university COVID-19 response, sends demands

The OU chapter of the American Association of University Professors released demands calling for more transparency in campus COVID-19 data and stricter enforcement of social distancing and masking Thursday morning.
According to a chapter press release, the declaration of demands is addressed to OU President Joseph Harroz, Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine and the Board of Regents members. The release coincides with the regents’ scheduled meetings Thursday and Friday.
The chapter asked for a response from administrators by Oct. 6, according to the release.
Political science professor and OU-AAUP president Michael Givel said in an interview with The Daily that the chapter is intentionally giving administrators a short period of time to respond.
“Time’s up,” Givel said. “This is a serious problem. We can’t wait two months to get a response. We need to get a response now. In a shared governance situation of which the University of Oklahoma says it’s in, we would expect a rational, thoughtful and civil response within the next week.”
According to the declaration, OU-AAUP’s demands include updating the OU COVID-19 system to provide “more useful” data on university cases via the university COVID-19 dashboard, moving all university operations online by default and enforcing Safe and Resilient Plan policies more “vigorously.” The full list of demands can be viewed here.
Givel said the demands were a group effort by the chapter, and he doesn’t believe the university has its employees’ best interest in mind.
“We’re asking very nicely that they address this so that that happens — that their best interests and our best interests are all congruent,” Givel said.
According to the declaration, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission “has stated that the coronavirus pandemic constitutes a direct threat and finds ‘that a significant risk of substantial harm would be posed by having someone with COVID-19, or symptoms of it, present in the workplace at the current time.’”
In an Aug. 16 report, the White House Coronavirus Task Force classified Oklahoma as a “red zone,” meaning the state had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in the week before the report, the declaration read. That report also noted Cleveland County had the third-highest number of new cases in the state, and the most recent task force report indicated “worsening conditions.”
The declaration lists several instances in which the university has failed to act “in the interest of public safety, employee well-being, shared governance, and academic freedom,” according to the press release.
“The University of Oklahoma administration has endangered the lives of students, faculty, staff, members of the Norman community and their families by reopening with primarily in-person operations, including with uncertain shifting policies while Oklahoma was designated a pandemic red zone,” OU-AAUP members said in the declaration.
The declaration read OU has endorsed the 1940 Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure with 1970 Interpretative Comments of the American Association of University Professors, which maintains certain academic decisions, like whether to hold class in-person or online and changing the academic calendar, fall in the faculty’s “area of primary responsibility.”
According to the declaration, though, “the COVID-19 pandemic has become the occasion for the OU administration to circumvent these widely-accepted principles of academic governance by explicitly barring faculty from exercising their primary responsibility of making decisions about whether to cancel classes, hold them online, alter the academic calendar, replace letter grades with pass-fail or incomplete designations or cancel final exams and papers.”
According to the declaration, OU administrators also ignored the Faculty Senate’s Healthcare Benefits Equity Resolution opposing changes to employee benefits that would modify the current six-tier structure to a three-tier structure by 2021, and ultimately a one-tier structure in 2022.
The resolution reads, “The OU-NC Faculty Senate strongly objects, based on equity concerns, to the proposed changes to faculty and staff benefits that ultimately would result in a one-tier system by 2022. The abandonment of the six-tier system adversely impacts those with the lowest salary at OU. We ask the administration to reconsider these changes and seek wider input from the OU community.”
The declaration referenced a Sept. 24 email from Harroz, in which he wrote the changes would “have a negative impact on our lowest-paid employees.”
According to the declaration, administrators have also publicly threatened to furlough OU employees if the university moves fully online, instead of engaging in “progressive reductions in compensation” for employees making at least $100,000 and using OU athletics cost savings to counteract possible budget shortfalls.
The OU Athletics department announced in July the university will implement about $13.7 million of budget cuts in operating expenses for the 2020-2021 fiscal year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although most recently, Harroz said he doesn’t anticipate university-wide furloughs or layoffs, Givel said he thinks the possibility remains, as furloughs were predicted at various points over the summer.
“There is no certainty or legality that this won’t happen,” Givel said.
The declaration reads the university has required employees to request accommodations to work remotely instead of granting them by default, and has “therefore disadvantaged those most vulnerable employees who did not request reasonable remote working accommodations out of fear of losing their jobs.”
Givel also said he thinks masking and social distancing should be more heavily policed by university administration.
“In terms of consequences (for violations), really, we’re not aware that this has happened, or if it has, it’s been very limited,” Givel said. “There need to be consequences to actions. If we’re going to violate a law, and nobody’s going to do anything about it, then you have a problem.”
According to the declaration, many OU professors find the OU COVID-19 data reporting system underreports university cases.
Givel said he thinks the dashboard should include reported cases from students, staff and faculty, as some cases in community members might be missed by Goddard Health Center otherwise if the patient reports an address outside Cleveland County to health officials. He also said while some COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, it’s difficult to reflect less severe cases accurately.
Additionally, OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in a Sep. 14 statement to The Daily that the university isn’t currently tracking hospitalizations in the OU community.
“This is not just an OU problem, frankly, although OU could do a lot about it in terms of more accurate statistical collection,” Givel said. “But this is a national problem.”
OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said in a Sept. 30 interview that even if a community member tests positive off campus, they must provide their information to the laboratory, and will also be contacted by a contact tracer. Once the contact tracer finds out the community member is from OU, their case will be referred to Cleveland County, and that data will be reflected in Norman zip code data.
“We knew we would miss some, depending on all the students to submit their forms,” Bratzler said. “But we were pretty confident that contact-tracers would get those cases assigned to the right location because that’s what they’re supposed to do by law. And so we felt pretty comfortable that we would catch it.”
According to the declaration, administrators have misrepresented the HIPAA privacy rule to “attempt to silence students, faculty and staff about important health information that poses a direct threat to their well-being,” while in fact, HIPAA doesn’t protect general student records that don’t include individual names.
According to the declaration, OU has also misrepresented the Centers for Disease Control definition for “close contact” by “excluding the classroom setting from contact-tracing protocols.”
Bratzler said in a Sept. 15 SGA Undergraduate Congress meeting that no student has been quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure in a class.
Givel said reported cases on OU’s dashboard are greatly influenced by the self-reporting of cases by professors. He also said there have been reports of students telling professors they’re self-quarantining, but those haven’t been reported to the OU system, so contact-tracing hasn’t occurred.
“Contrary to what we have continually been hearing and by any stretch of the imagination, all is not safe and resilient at OU,” Givel said in the OU-AAUP press release. “We call on OU to publicly and immediately change course by promptly adopting positive and robust corrective actions. Time is of the essence.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.