OU women and gender studies faculty member sues Board of Regents, WGS chair

An OU faculty member is suing the Board of Regents for breach of contract, as well as a faculty member for tortious interference with a contract.
JoAnna Wall, a lecturer in the Women and Gender Studies department, is suing the board for civil relief exceeding $75,000 for damages caused by Elyssa Faison, interim WGS chair. Wall alleges Faison unlawfully interfered with her employment contract with OU. The suit was filed Tuesday by attorney Rand Eddy in Cleveland County District Court, according to documents on the Oklahoma State Courts Network.
A university spokesperson said “the university is aware of the lawsuit and will respond as appropriate.” The Daily reached out to Faison via email, who had not commented at the time of publication.
Wall, hired as an adjunct professor in 2008, became a lecturer in 2009 and her employment has been provided by consecutive renewable contracts. Her current contract is set to expire May 15, 2020, and Faison informed her on March 26, 2020, that it would not be renewed due to a recent negative performance review done by Faison, according to the suit’s petition.
Under the tortious interference of contract allegation, the petition alleges that Faison’s attempt to not renew Wall’s contract was in breach the Board of Regents Policy Manual 2.2.6, which states: “Any final decision not to reappoint a faculty member shall be determined by the Board of Regents.”
The policy also requires that a faculty member with a regular appointment that is not going to be reappointed must be notified no later than May 31 of the year preceding the final year of appointment, and all notifications of non-reappointment must be in writing by the senior vice president and provost.
The petition states that Faison’s actions were a result of a “petty and personal grudge” against Wall.
According to the petition, this grudge was formed in March of 2017, when Wall became aware of Suzy Jorgenson, a WGS administrative assistant, allocating funds for a specific person and taking them away from their original, designated recipients.
While Wall reported this to her supervisor, an anonymous complaint was filed against her, which was investigated and determined to be unfounded.
“For approximately another year, from April 2017 to at least April 2018, Ms. Jorgenson took actions against Ms. Wall, that were motivated by Ms. Wall’s reporting against her, to harm her professional career, injure her reputation, obstruct the performance of her work, and effect emotional pain and suffering against Ms. Wall,” the petition alleges.
These actions included the writing of malicious notes on Wall’s work, intercepting and damaging student communications to Wall, mischaracterizing Wall’s position in the department and delaying response to Wall’s administrative requests, according to the petition.
In April of 2018, Wall reported Jorgenson’s conduct to Committee A, Human Resources coordinator Darla Madden and Associate College of Arts and Sciences Dean Kelvin White. However, according to the petition, no action was taken to resolve the situation even as it continued for another year.
Faison, who, according to the petition, has a close relationship with Jorgenson, was made interim chair of the WGS department in the spring of 2019.
Wall was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer in March of 2019 and requested accommodations from Faison for her illness, according to the petition, such as teaching online during the fall semester. According to the petition, Wall’s requests were received with dismay and frustration but eventually granted.
In June of 2019, Wall received a positive written performance evaluation memo from Faison that recommended the renewal of her three-year contract for August 2020 through May 2023.
After one semester of teaching online, Wall received a negative performance memo from Faison on December 23, 2019, that was “severely critical, unfair, inconsistent, inaccurate, and false,” according to the petition. This was also the first negative memo Wall had received in her 12 years of teaching at OU, the petition stated.
There was to be a re-evaluation after two weeks, and Wall agreed to participate and resolve the concerns raised by Faison despite her health condition. However, according to the petition, Faison discontinued Wall’s accommodation of teaching online for the spring 2020 semester.
After re-evaluation by Committee A and Faison, another negative performance review was given to Wall on January 31, 2020, for her performance in the fall 2019 semester, according to the petition.
The Board of Regents Policy Manual states that “(a) systematic procedure for accomplishing such evaluations shall be developed in each academic unit, with the participation and approval of the dean and the senior vice president and provost. The criteria for evaluation shall be carefully and clearly stated.”
The petition alleges this performance review was not consistent with existing OU and/or WGS departmental “customs, norms, policies, or procedures,” including the incorporation of spring 2020 observations into a fall 2019 review and there being no WGS faculty members on the committee.
All of these actions caused Wall “great physical pain and mental anguish,” the petition said, including a new physical ailment caused from walking on campus and up and down stairs during the spring 2020 semester.
After Faison’s March 26 notice that Wall’s contract would not be renewed, several WGS faculty and affiliate faculty wrote to Faison and/or College of Arts and Sciences Dean David Wrobel condemning the action, according to the petition.
On April 17, Faison informed Wall that her contract would be extended for a year on a probationary basis.
The petition alleges that Faison’s extension of Wall’s contract did not remedy damages but instead is a continuance of unlawful conduct. It also states that because of Faison’s actions, Wall has suffered economic damages not less than $75,000, as well as “severe damages of physical and emotional pain and suffering” in an amount not less than $75,000.
The breach of contract allegation against the board states that because discrimination and retaliation are prohibited in the faculty handbook, and OU was aware of Faison’s actions, Wall’s contract with the university was breached.
The damages suffered by Wall due to OU’s alleged breach of contract include actual damages, future lost profit from the loss of three years of salary and benefits, and future renewal contracts and cost of litigation and attorney’s fees, according to the petition.
The petition alleges that OU is liable for damages to Wall exceeding $75,000.
