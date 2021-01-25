OU wins Davis Cup for seventh time in eight years

OU received the Davis Cup award for highest enrollment of United World College international freshmen, according to a university press release.
According to the release, over 90 higher education institutions participate in the UWC Scholars initiative and OU is the only public university to receive the award. OU has won the award seven out of the last eight years.
“We are humbled and honored to once again receive the Davis Cup,” President Joseph Harroz said in the release. “The University of Oklahoma strives to be a place of belonging where bright minds come together in the pursuit of collaboration, innovation and enlightenment. Our international students, including our 265 Davis United World College Scholars, provide unique and indispensable contributions that enrich our campuses and the broader community.”
According to the release, OU had an all-time high of 76 UWC freshmen enrolled for the class of 2024, giving the university a total 265 UWC scholars from 97 countries.
The Davis UWC is the world's largest privately funded scholarship program, and students chosen go to attend a UWC school before coming to a UWC partner college, according to the release.
“We greatly admire the University of Oklahoma for its deep and longstanding commitment to our program and its scholars,” Shelby Davis, co-founder of the Davis UWC Scholars Program, said in the release. “Congratulations to OU on again winning the Davis Cup.”
