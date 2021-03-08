You are the owner of this article.
OU Western History Collection to receive grant for Native Oral History Revitalization Project

Western history collections

OU's Western History Collections. 

 Photo provided

A charitable foundation has chosen OU as one of seven universities that will be granted a collective total of $1.359 million over two years to be part of a project analyzing Native American oral history collections.

OU announced March 4 the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation is giving the OU Western History Collections $200,000 as part of the DDCF Native Oral History Revitalization Project. According to a DDCF press release, the project aims to increase public access to the foundation’s archived Native American materials of 150 indigenous cultures. 

The OU Western History Collection will receive funding for two years to participate in the project. Chosen universities will “digitize, translate and index recordings” of interviews of Native Americans and will develop curriculums and educational resources to make the collections more accessible, according to OU Western History’s announcement. The goal is to put all of the digitized recordings onto one website that is currently developing. 

Lina Ortega, an associate curator for the Western History Collections, said OU has over 970 cassette tape recordings of Native American voices to digitize from the 1960s and 1970s. Ortega said because many of the interviews are of Native American elders who would sometimes talk about their parents and grandparents, most of the information spans back to the 19th century.

“(The recordings are) an incredibly rich resource — cultural information for almost all the tribes in Oklahoma,” Ortega said. “So some of that cultural heritage, some of the languages, are certainly endangered now. A lot of those things are no longer remembered. Different tribal communities might just appreciate having the reminder of how things might have been done in the past.”

According to the release, the archived material comes from a project started in 1966 by philanthropist Doris Duke, who provided grants to universities to interview Native American leaders and community members on their experiences. Over 6,500 recordings were collected by 2010. The release said OU was a part of this research.

The project's mission is to increase the visibility of Native American history and incorporate these recordings in school curriculums, Kristin Roth-Schrefer, Senior Program Officer for the Child Well-being program for DDCF, said. 

“The plan here is to raise the visibility of these oral histories, increase public access to them and develop course materials or curricula based on these recordings,” Roth-Schrefer said. “(We) also (hope to) strengthen partnerships between the universities and the Native communities, and even tribal colleges, to really use the recording for educational activities, for community engagement activities … seeking and elevating it for the public to use them.”

The Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums received $300,000 from the DDCF to oversee the project and work from chosen universities, according to a Feb. 9 press release from the DDCF. This includes the Arizona State Museum at the University of Arizona, University of Florida, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of New Mexico, University of South Dakota and the University of Utah. 

Ortega said Western History Collections will work closely with tribal communities with this project, and the university is currently deciding on a company that specializes in audio digitization. 

“This project gives OU an opportunity to work more closely with the tribal nations,” Ortega said, “to make sure that the tribes are even more aware that these resources exist and that they're available to them so that they can use them for their own purposes.”

Caleb McCourry is an intern news reporter at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. Caleb has previously served as the sports desk's editor and assistant editor, covering football, basketball and volleyball. Caleb is a Norman native.

