OU welcomes new vice president of Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite in formal gathering

Belinda Higgs Hyppolite

Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite speaks at the Office of Diversity and Inclusion dedication in Copeland Hall on Jan. 22.

 Greyson Sierp/The Daily

OU welcomed Belinda Higgs Hyppolite as the new vice president of Diversity and Inclusion at a gathering Friday as one of the last events of the inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Week, following the dedication on Wednesday of the new Office of Diversity and Inclusion in Copeland Hall.

Higgs Hyppolite was announced as the vice president of Diversity and Inclusion in October, following a year-long search for the position. A formal gathering was held at Boyd House to welcome her as vice president.

“I feel hopeful about (the new semester),” said Vice President of Student Affairs David Surratt. “I think that before Dr. Hyppolite, there was a real mission to try to create a sense of space to where they can structurally do the work of diversity and inclusion. That's really ... a big step, but it's one very small beginning to the real work that has to get done as well.”

This gathering and the other events of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Week are exactly what the community needs, interim President Joe Harroz said.

“I think this week and the events of this week really bring together and sort of show what we can be,” Harroz said.

