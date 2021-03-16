OU welcomes new director of Residence Life to Student Affairs Leadership team

OU’s Student Affairs leadership team will welcome Nequel Burwell as the new director of Residence Life starting May 17, according to an Instagram post.
In an email to the Daily, Burwell said her new position as director will be ensuring students develop a sense of belonging and grow within the residential community, as well as coordinating staff supervision, budgets, student conduct, emergency response, community development and residential life curriculum. She said her new position also serves as a hearing officer and on occasion the appeals officer in the event university policy is violated within residential life.
Burwell said the director assists with managing the student conduct process and serves as a member of the Campus Behavior Intervention Team as an on-call after hours resource.
Burwell earned her degree from the University of North Carolina and currently works for the University of Mississippi as the assistant director of residential learning. She said she works directly with Student Leadership and oversees the Graduate Assistant Training and Recruitment Committee and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. She also has experience serving in multiple committees for student affairs while at the University of Mississippi.
She said her professional network made her aware of the open job position, and believing that she was a good fit, she applied.
“I felt confident that it was a job that I could do, and do well.” Burwell said.
Burwell said she recognized OU as a community where “change and innovation are welcomed”, and wanted to be a part of it with hopes to build upon the residential program.
“I hope to help add to an already successful residential program and build a team that will continue to promote inclusivity and a safe, welcoming environment to our students, staff, and their families,” Burwell said.
