OU Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts announces winners of Doc Tate Nevaquaya scholarship

Three OU students were recently awarded scholarships for Native American students majoring in fine arts for the 2020–21 academic year.
According to a Tuesday press release, Ally Carnahan, Elise Siler and Skye Singleton, all Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts students, received the Doc Tate Nevaquaya scholarship.
According to the release, Carnahan is pursuing a fine arts degree in costume design from the Helmerich School of Drama, Siler is pursuing a degree in art, technology and culture from the School of Visual Arts and Singleton is pursuing a doctor of musical arts degree in vocal performance from the School of Music.
The award was named after Nevaquaya, a Comanche artist and Native American flute player from Fletcher, Oklahoma, according to the release.
Nevaquaya began performing traditional music of the Comanche and other Plains Indian tribes in the late 1960s, according to the release, and established “a reputation as one of the finest players of the Native American flute.”
He was also a visual artist and had work featured in American galleries.
According to the release, Nevaquaya released and performed two recordings: "Indian Flute Songs from Comanche Land" and "Comanche Flute Music." He was also an “important teacher” and worked with the Comanche people and other tribes.
