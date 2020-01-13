You are the owner of this article.
OU website One experiencing 'intermittent errors'

one.ou.edu
Screengrab of one.ou.edu

The one.ou.edu website is currently experiencing “intermittent errors,” according to a university spokesperson.

Users began reporting issues logging in to view class schedules and locations Monday morning. OU IT was made aware of the issue, the spokesperson said, and OU IT technicians are “actively troubleshooting” as of 10:20 a.m.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

