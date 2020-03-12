OU vice provost hosts forum on strategy for online, creative-based courses over two week coronavirus online period

As OU prepares to move into a two-week period of in-person class suspension, the university hosted a discussion on how to utilize online tools such as Canvas and Zoom to best continue their classes.
Led by vice provost for instruction and student success Mark Morvant on Thursday, what the session emphasized the most was that amid all the different concerns instructors have — students cheating, using unfamiliar technology and the possibility of the online period being extended — they should take the situation one day and one lesson at a time.
“We’re really only thinking two weeks right now,” Morvant said. “If you think right now, ‘I've got to take my whole course online,’ you don't. You’ve got to continue instruction for two weeks. And you’ve got to do it one day at a time, … for two weeks. We'll address any changes depending on what happens.”
While professors are encouraged not to worry about what will happen the rest of the semester if things move online indefinitely — which several universities across the nation have done — Morvant said that the worst case scenarios are being discussed nationally.
This includes the possibility of the semester being extended, which Morvant said would raise some problems. One of those would be continuing to receive Veterans Affairs benefits, Morvant said, because there is a deadline for the end of the semester to qualify for them.
Also, if classes were moved online indefinitely, this could be an issue when it comes to OU’s accreditation through the Higher Learning Commission, Morvant said. So, he said, these types of conversations are taking place in preparation for whatever comes next.
“Worst case scenario would be (extending the semester,) but really low probability,” Morvant said. “The people that would need to make decisions to allow all universities across the United States to do that are at least discussing it.”
If the online period extends to the end of the semester, Morvant said graduation plans are being discussed.
“I think graduation is going to occur when graduation is, we'll have to see whether that's that's more virtual or not,” Morvant said. “But right now we're looking at two weeks. We think this will slow down the spread enough that we can go back to normal times.”
Instructors attended the session in person and through Zoom, a video-conference software. Much of the discussion was over how to use Zoom in place of lectures, discussions, office hours and any other need for replicating face-to-face communication.
Every OU student, faculty and staff member has a basic Zoom account that can be accessed here, and faculty and instructing staff members were upgraded to pro accounts to accommodate longer meeting times. A basic account can host a meeting of up to 300 people for up to 40 minutes, while a pro account can host a meeting of up to 300 people for up to 24 hours.
Students can also access a Zoom meeting with a cell phone or landline phone number if they don’t have internet, but would only be able to hear the audio.
Morvant said he’s not sure how much this upgrade cost, but it was something the university had no problem paying for out of the existing budget. Other costs during this online period include increasing bandwidth and travel rearrangements for students and faculty, Morvant said.
“So it wasn't (to) the point that it bothered us a whole lot,” Morvant said. “... But it was the right thing to do. And there's times when you have to spend the funds to do the right thing.”
Several questions were asked during the discussion about how to keep students from cheating on online exams, and Morvant encouraged instructors to trust their students above all. Cheating can happen on any test, whether in-person, online and proctored, Morvant said, and if a student wants to be dishonest, they will be.
However, Morvant said most students will be honest when the professors include an academic misconduct statement at the beginning of exams and quizzes. Instructors can choose to require online proctored exams, Morvant said, but the university discourages it because it can cost $40 per student, per exam, which isn’t something the university can absorb the cost of.
“I think one of the things you have to think about is this is a health concern — we’re doing this for the health of our community,” Morvant said. “And so therefore, be empathetic and be kind. If you're going to default to something, default on the side of trusting your students, on the fact that they want to learn and this is just as inconvenient for them as it is for you.”
Professors of creative and scientific lab-based courses voiced concerns regarding how to effectively transfer their highly-interactive material to an online course. Morvant offered several solutions, starting with interactive online labs provided through resources like the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s website.
“There are good virtual labs out there,” Morvant said. “Students will lose … the physical experience of manipulating the glassware and materials, but you can still teach the core material of the lesson.”
Lessons focused more on data analysis related to the labs are also a viable option for STEM courses making the transition to online-only, Morvant added.
Performing or visual arts classes face a similarly difficult transition, Morvant said. Zoom is able to accommodate voice classes, since the program allows for small rooms consisting of only the instructor and student, with the only potential inhibitor being the lack of a good quality microphone.
Morvant encouraged a costume design professor to get creative with “low-cost projects” students may be able to do with materials readily available from stores like Hobby Lobby, and potentially omitting design and critique elements of similar courses to have students focus more on creation, with potential critiques coming later.
“When we’re thinking about a performance lab,” Morvant said, “we should be thinking outside the box and … including things like analysis (of related performances or artwork).”
Overall, Morvant said he is confident in the online period succeeding.
“I think we have good tools, all the tools are mobile friendly, so that means that really opens up accessibility and equity to the students,” Morvant said. “... I'm not saying that there's not going to be some glitch somewhere, but I don't think it'll be for a very long period of time… It'll be a little bit of a challenge for lab and performance type classes, but… I have full confidence in our faculty.”
