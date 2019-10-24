You are the owner of this article.
OU vice president of marketing, communications to return to Tulsa for university; Harroz appoints interim

Evans Hall

Evans Hall pictured Sept. 12.

 Sierra Sizemore/The Daily

Vice President of Marketing and Communications Lauren Brookey will move to a new position within the university’s Tulsa development team, according to an emailed letter from interim OU President Joseph Harroz.  

Brookey has served in the position for nearly a year. Previously she served as vice president of external affairs at Tulsa Community College and the president of the TCC Foundation before. 

Mackenzie Dilbeck, currently the associate vice president of strategic communications, will serve as interim vice president of marketing and communication and a formal search will be held for the permanent position, according to the letter.

Dilbeck has served as associate vice president of strategic communications since August, according to her LinkedIn page. Before that, she served as director of communications at the Yale University School of Music from 2018-19, and she also served as director of communications at the OU College of Law from 2015-17.

Harroz thanked Brookey for her service, and said she made “important strides in reorganizing our overall marketing and communications operations” to help the community “navigate a year of transition.”

“(Dilbeck) has extensive experience in higher education marketing and communications,” Harroz wrote. “(Brookley) has graciously offered her counsel and expertise throughout the transition. … Please join me in thanking (Brookey) for her important work thus far and offering best wishes as she continues her service to OU.”

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

