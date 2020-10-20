You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Vice President for Research, Partnerships to host virtual town hall to preview new research strategic plan developments

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Dr. Díaz de la Rubia

OU's vice president for research and partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia talks about projects taking place in Peru Feb. 28.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships at OU announced on Oct. 15 it will be holding a virtual town hall to introduce team leaders involved in developing an OU-Norman Research Strategic Plan, weeks after the unveiling of the larger Lead On, University Strategic Plan.

The town hall will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 12 p.m. both days. 

According to Public Relations and Marking Specialist Chelsea Julian, the town halls will focus on the "development of a mission, vision, goals and objectives" for the Research Strategic Plan's four areas of research focus: climate change and environmental degradation, geopolitical instability and the threat of conflict, infectious diseases and the rise of global pandemics, and nationalism, social media and threats to democracy.

Each research area will feature a separate team, mission goals and objectives, Julian wrote in the email.

According to the plan’s website, the broader Lead On, University Strategic Plan was put together to address the challenges higher education faces — especially in the wake of the pandemic — and establish a plan for the future of OU going forward.

The first pillar of the strategic plan is to “become a top-tier public research university,” according to the strategic plan website. 

One of former OU President James Gallogly’s most prominent goals was to double OU’s research activity in 2018, requiring an increase in federal funding. 

In 2019, OU President Joseph Harroz reported a rise in the University’s research in the last fiscal year, reflecting some success in Gallogly’s initiative. Grants increased by 20 percent and expenditures increased from $113 million to $125 million, which broke previous OU records for research activity.

In fiscal year 2020, OU far surpassed its previous record for total grant dollars given to research projects — in fiscal 2019, the record stood at $218 million, but in fiscal 2020, the university reported $255.6 million in research awards and grants were garnered.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 12 a.m. Oct. 22 to clarify the town halls will focus on future goals and developments in the Research Strategic Plan, rather than past research accomplishments.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments