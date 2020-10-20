OU Vice President for Research, Partnerships to host virtual town hall to preview new research strategic plan developments

The Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships at OU announced on Oct. 15 it will be holding a virtual town hall to introduce team leaders involved in developing an OU-Norman Research Strategic Plan, weeks after the unveiling of the larger Lead On, University Strategic Plan.
The town hall will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 12 p.m. both days.
According to Public Relations and Marking Specialist Chelsea Julian, the town halls will focus on the "development of a mission, vision, goals and objectives" for the Research Strategic Plan's four areas of research focus: climate change and environmental degradation, geopolitical instability and the threat of conflict, infectious diseases and the rise of global pandemics, and nationalism, social media and threats to democracy.
Each research area will feature a separate team, mission goals and objectives, Julian wrote in the email.
According to the plan’s website, the broader Lead On, University Strategic Plan was put together to address the challenges higher education faces — especially in the wake of the pandemic — and establish a plan for the future of OU going forward.
The first pillar of the strategic plan is to “become a top-tier public research university,” according to the strategic plan website.
One of former OU President James Gallogly’s most prominent goals was to double OU’s research activity in 2018, requiring an increase in federal funding.
In 2019, OU President Joseph Harroz reported a rise in the University’s research in the last fiscal year, reflecting some success in Gallogly’s initiative. Grants increased by 20 percent and expenditures increased from $113 million to $125 million, which broke previous OU records for research activity.
In fiscal year 2020, OU far surpassed its previous record for total grant dollars given to research projects — in fiscal 2019, the record stood at $218 million, but in fiscal 2020, the university reported $255.6 million in research awards and grants were garnered.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 12 a.m. Oct. 22 to clarify the town halls will focus on future goals and developments in the Research Strategic Plan, rather than past research accomplishments.
