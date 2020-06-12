You are the owner of this article.
OU Vice President for Research, Partnerships announces new rapid response grant to study impacts of inequities

Dr. Díaz de la Rubia

OU Vice President for Research and Partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia talks about projects taking place in Peru on Feb. 28.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships announced a new grant program on the inequities of academic research in an email Friday. 

Vice President for Research and Partnerships Tomas Díaz de la Rubia announced the seed grant opportunity in an email and called for faculty to submit ideas related to inequities in the academic research and creative activity enterprise. 

“We seek teams with PIs (Principal Investigators) and Co-PIs to provide compelling ideas, approaches, and solutions to address contemporary issues related to inequities in the academic research and creative activity enterprise, such as discrimination and implicit bias related to race, gender, class, age, sexual orientation, and disabilities, particularly in disciplines and fields where minoritized groups are underrepresented,” Díaz de la Rubia said in the email. 

The office is accepting applications until 5 p.m. June 26 according to its website

