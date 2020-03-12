OU Vice President for Research and Partnerships explains procedures over coronavirus quarantine period

OU's vice president for research and partnerships sent an email to faculty describing proper research procedures over the two-week transition to online classes.
The university announced the move to online classes for the two weeks following spring break on March 12, and Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, vice president for research and partnerships, said in an email that on-site research would be allowed over the two weeks.
"However, we strongly recommend that the principal investigator(s) and their teams follow CDC-recommended good hygiene practices, which include social distancing," said a list of frequently asked questions provided in the email. "If social distancing is not possible, alternative strategies such as shift scheduling ought to be implemented."
According to the email, research seminars, conferences and other research-related external guest activities are not allowed on campus between March 14 and April 5. The Office of Research Services will be available for proposal submissions, but staff working remotely and the postponements of larger meetings may cause delays.
The Office of Technology Commercialization, Office of Export Control, Institutional Review Board, Laboratory Animal Resources, and others, will be available as well according to the email, but also may experience some delays, according to the email.
Some federal agencies have started to post guidelines on "mitigating impacts to research," according to the email, and the office will keep this page updated as additional information becomes available.
According to the World Health Organization, people can avoid the disease through hand-washing, social distancing, keeping hands away from the face, practicing respiratory hygiene and seeking medical care quickly if symptoms — including fever, cough and difficulty breathing — arise.
Illness due to the coronavirus is generally mild, especially for children and young adults, according to the WHO. But it can cause serious illness — about 1 in every 5 people who catch it need hospital care, and older people are at increased risk to experience serious illness.
