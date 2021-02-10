OU Vice President for Research and Partnership announces strategic plan to move beyond traditional academic boundaries

OU Vice President for Research and Partnership Tomás Díaz de la Rubia announced the Strategic Research Verticals plan, outlining goals for four “vertical areas” at OU.
The plan is consistent with the Lead On, University Strategic Plan, which is based on “improving OU’s educational experience for students, faculty and staff.” The Strategic Research Verticals plan is focused on “transdisciplinary research” and “creative activity,” with “lasting social impact” at OU.
The plan was created by a team of faculty from all three campuses who were nominated by their respective deans and the Faculty Senate Executive Committee, according to the plan. It also read that it was coordinated by members of the strategic thinking firm Thinkenomics.
According to the plan, the team convened in order to “explore where OU’s strengths and faculty interest can converge with maximum impact” around the strategic research verticals.
“Today, more than ever, the rapid and global pace of innovation and the democratization of technology are bringing opportunity and a higher quality of life to many around the world,” the plan reads. “While much work remains to eliminate inequities and further democratize access to technology, the future is promising and research universities, such as the University of Oklahoma, have a strong role to play in making this future a reality”
According to the plan, each vertical area contains shared strategies for the establishment of an institution specializing in that subject, creating a “sustainable” financial portfolio for the institution, recruiting and developing people for convergence research, and marketing or partnerships with stakeholders.
The first vertical area is aerospace, defense and global security. One of the six strategies of the area is the establishment of an Aerospace, Defense and Global Security Institute. Tactics for this strategy are working with OU consultants and national studies to determine convergence research areas in ADGS for a “strategic advantage” and developing a consortium framework with industry and government partners.
Another strategy is to provide access to infrastructure, equipment and technical support to perform future ADGS research. Tactics for this strategy are to pursue grant proposals from government agencies and to develop a nano-technology and advanced manufacturing facility.
The last of the strategies for the first vertical area is to deliver “high-impact” technology and policy solutions to “global grand challenges.” Tactics for this strategy are developing partnerships with internal and external entities and increasing the presence of industry and government partners from the ADGS sector on campus.
The plan read investing in aerospace, defense and global security will “unite the resources” of OU with the “unique network” of industry and global partners to “advance security, liberty and prosperity” for Oklahoma, the United States and the world.
The second vertical area of the plan is environment, energy and sustainability. One strategy of the vertical area is the establishment of a Building Resilient Rural/Urban, Energy-Environmental Systems Institute. Tactics for the strategy are to select and recruit a “strong” leadership team for the institute, to create a community advisory team and to conduct a needs assessment, and develop an acquisition plan for “critical” analytical research facilities.
Another strategy of the vertical area is to research, create and implement “high-impact” programs leading to “equitable solutions” for Oklahoma communities. Tactics for this strategy are to implement a plan to allocate internal resources to support transdisciplinary teams and to establish collaborations with national and international research centers.
Producing “robust” transdisciplinary education to prepare the OU community for conducting convergence research is another strategy for the plan’s second vertical area. Tactics for this strategy include conducting a review of undergraduate and graduate programs, certificates and colloquia offered at OU.
Another strategy of the second vertical area is developing convergence research policies for “equitable solutions.” Tactics for this strategy include creating policies for mentoring programs for students, postdocs and early-career faculty and offering workshops, seminars, colloquia and conferences to create a “culture” of convergence research in the BREES institute.
The plan calls for expanding on OU’s “expertise” in weather, water, environment, energy technology, climate change, infrastructure, policy, business, entrepreneurship and community engagement to develop “novel solutions” to “drive the transformation” of the US energy sector while “reducing greenhouse emissions to reach a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.”
The third vertical area of the plan is the future of public health. One strategy of the area is to establish a Future of Health Institute. Tactics for this strategy are to create an infrastructure for drug discovery and another for biomedical engineering.
Another strategy of the third vertical area is to create “diverse, equitable and inclusive” transdisciplinary initiatives to support the FH Institute and “broaden the participation of under-represented groups in health-related convergence research.” Tactics of this strategy are creating inclusive training programs and developing a reward system that “encourages rather than discourages” risk-taking in future research.
The plan read by building on OU’s “existing strengths,” OU is “poised” to be at the “forefront” of transdisciplinary convergent research endeavors to drive discoveries related to developing therapies and technologies to combat deadly diseases, monitoring pathogenic threats, and addressing growing health-related disparities.
The last vertical area of the plan is society and community transformation. A strategy of the final vertical area is the establishment of a Society and Community Transformation Institute. Tactics of the strategy are to develop a resource matrix and a staffing requirement plan, and to establish data analytics and methodological research expertise or partnerships.
Another strategy of the last vertical area is establishing community partnerships. Tactics for the strategy are providing research and scholarship support for tribal community engagement and expanding existing relationships with state agencies in collaboration with OU’s Office of Government Affairs.
Developing convergence research processes for the institute's success is another strategy of the final vertical area of the plan. Tactics for the strategy are creating an advisory board, developing incentives that “encourage participation” in transdisciplinary research and organizing research and community engagement events for OU.
The plan read OU has an opportunity to capitalize on its “expertise” to promote societal well-being by focusing on three research areas including Technology, Society, Human Flourishing, Native Nations, Sovereignty and Partnerships, and Equity and Opportunity.
“In our vision for research and creative activity, researchers move beyond and across traditional academic boundaries, collaborating across disciplines and globally with other universities, policymakers, economists, and business leaders to create solutions for a better world,” the plan reads. “Our goal is to transcend academic disciplines and bring all of OU’s institutional strengths together, to tackle global challenges and accelerate the delivery of practical solutions that impact society in direct and tangible ways.”
