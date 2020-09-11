OU updates COVID-19 dashboard to reflect data up to Sept. 9

OU’s COVID-19 dashboard now displays data up to Sept. 9, with the number of new positive tests continuing to hover just over 20 per day since Sept. 1.
The dashboard’s top graph data reports only tests conducted by staff at the Goddard Health Center. According to OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith, the data labeled as “OU Housing test results” on the dashboard is not reflected within the Goddard data, since those tests are conducted “through a collaboration with OU Medicine.”
On Sept. 8, 24 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded, with nine positives reported by Goddard Health Center and 15 from tests conducted by OU Medicine. Sept. 9 saw 21 positive COVID-19 tests reported, with nine recorded through Goddard and 12 from OU Medicine’s testing.
Eighty-six people were tested at Goddard Tuesday, making 10.47 percent of those positive tests. Sept. 8 saw the third-lowest number of positive cases since the start of the fall semester Aug. 24. By Sept. 9, Goddard’s positive test rate climbed to 15 percent out of 78 tests conducted that day.
As of Sept. 9, 301 people are in self-isolation or quarantine. This number includes 288 students, 11 staff and 2 faculty, according to the dashboard.
Of those 301, 120 are quarantined due to a positive test while the rest are isolating due to exposure or symptoms.
The City of Norman dashboard is updated through Sept. 10, when it reported 103 new cases and a 7-day rolling average of 57.62 new cases. According to Norman Transcript reporter Emma Keith, a Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson said the city and county caseloads have seen a “drastic increase” since classes began at OU.
In documents obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, the White House’s COVID-19 state reports show Oklahoma is in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases, meaning they had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and more than 10 percent of new tests were positive. As of Sept. 6, 13 states were included in the red zone reports.
As of Sept. 6, Oklahoma had the ninth-highest positive test rate in the country. According to the document, Oklahoma is also in the red zone for test positivity with the fourth-highest test positivity rate in the country.
According to the document, over the last three weeks, the three counties with the highest number of new cases were Tulsa County, Oklahoma County and Cleveland County.
