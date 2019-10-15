OU, University of Arkansas receive collaborative grant to fund special education program

OU and the University of Arkansas announced in a press release that they have received a $2.4 million collaborative grant for a new special education project called Razorback-Sooner Scholars: Leaders for Transition.
The new project will be funded by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Special Education Programs. It will recruit, train and support higher education leaders to teach education students new practices in evidence-based transition, according to an OU press release.
The program will fund 10 students at the two universities who want to learn how to be special education assistant professors. At the end of the program, the students will have a graduate certificate in special education transition services.
During the program, special needs teachers will learn how to help students with high-need disabilities move into adulthood. Kendra Williams-Diehm, an associate professor of special education at OU, said in the release that there is a shortage of teachers knowledgeable in transition education. Williams-Diehm said in the release that the grant and partnership will, “help the next generation of professors, and thus pre-service educators, have this knowledge.”
According to the release, applicants need to have at least two years of experience working with individuals with disabilities, a master’s degree with a specified grade-point average, a Graduate Record Examination with competitive scores, letters of recommendation and a writing sample. Applications are due by Feb. 1 and can be found online.
