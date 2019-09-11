You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Union Starbucks closes temporarily due to pipe burst

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Starbucks closure

The Starbucks in the Oklahoma Memorial Union is closed. 

 Ari Fife

A drainage pipe that burst this morning caused the Starbucks in the Oklahoma Memorial Union to close. 

Union Facilities Manager Steve Willingham said a rotting section connecting two pipes caused the issue, and the old pipes throughout the union are to blame. 

Willingham said the pipe that burst wasn’t filled with human waste, but instead with “curdled milk, water and coffee grounds.” However, he said drainage pipe bursts can smell worse than sewage pipe bursts, which is why some people confuse the two smells. 

Even though the pipe burst has been fixed, Willingham said Starbucks is still closed as workers clean the restaurant. He said the coffee shop will reopen later today when cleaning is finished.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments