OU Union Starbucks closes temporarily due to pipe burst

A drainage pipe that burst this morning caused the Starbucks in the Oklahoma Memorial Union to close.
Union Facilities Manager Steve Willingham said a rotting section connecting two pipes caused the issue, and the old pipes throughout the union are to blame.
Willingham said the pipe that burst wasn’t filled with human waste, but instead with “curdled milk, water and coffee grounds.” However, he said drainage pipe bursts can smell worse than sewage pipe bursts, which is why some people confuse the two smells.
Even though the pipe burst has been fixed, Willingham said Starbucks is still closed as workers clean the restaurant. He said the coffee shop will reopen later today when cleaning is finished.
