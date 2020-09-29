You are the owner of this article.
OU Union Programming Board's annual CollegeCon to include panels, tournaments, more in entirely virtual format

OU’s Union Programming Board will host CollegeCon — a campus event modeled after national comic conventions — Saturday, Oct. 3. 

According to the Union Programming Board’s website, “CollegeCon is a celebration of fandom in every sense.” The convention has been around since 2014, but this is the first year that it is completely virtual. 

CollegeCon will span from 1 to 5 p.m., a decrease from the normal six-hour convention. 

Ozzie Willis, the director of CollegeCon, said in an email there are two panels of CollegeCon headed by OU faculty. Other events include a Netflix Party as well as gaming and a Valorant tournament. 

“Trying to fit all of what made CollegeCon into this new format was a challenge,” Willis said. 

Although Willis said the UPB was unable to bring back the vendors this year, the panels, movies and gaming are still happening. 

Students do not have to register for the CollegeCon, but there will be a sign-up for the Valorant tournament, should they wish to participate. Otherwise, students are able to go and “enjoy anything to their heart's content,” Willis said. 

The events will occur simultaneously, so if students wish to go back and forth between two events, they are able to. CollegeCon has a Linktree with links to all of the events and additional information.

