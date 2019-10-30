alert

OU Union Programming Board to host annual Haunt the Union

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
haunt the union

A poster for the Haunt the Union event.

 Photo via an OU Info release

OU community members can visit the Oklahoma Memorial Union this week for a spooky Halloween experience.

OU’s annual Haunt the Union event will take place from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the union, according to a press release.

The event, which turns the union into a haunted house, is put on by the Union Programming Board, according to the press release. This year the theme is “Rogue Technology.”

“We’ll be using most of the union, and we’re implementing multiple routes throughout the house to add a choose-your-own-adventure aspect to the experience,” said UPB programming director Sally Johnson in the release.

Attendees will have the option to choose from two haunted house experiences: “Android Attack,” which includes a slide, stairs and tight places, or “Cyborg Cemetery,” which is ADA accessible, according to the release.

With the help of the Game Developers Association, the UPB also created an app to interact with the haunted house, according to the release.

People interested in attending can sign up online.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments