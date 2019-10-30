OU Union Programming Board to host annual Haunt the Union

OU community members can visit the Oklahoma Memorial Union this week for a spooky Halloween experience.
OU’s annual Haunt the Union event will take place from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the union, according to a press release.
The event, which turns the union into a haunted house, is put on by the Union Programming Board, according to the press release. This year the theme is “Rogue Technology.”
“We’ll be using most of the union, and we’re implementing multiple routes throughout the house to add a choose-your-own-adventure aspect to the experience,” said UPB programming director Sally Johnson in the release.
Attendees will have the option to choose from two haunted house experiences: “Android Attack,” which includes a slide, stairs and tight places, or “Cyborg Cemetery,” which is ADA accessible, according to the release.
With the help of the Game Developers Association, the UPB also created an app to interact with the haunted house, according to the release.
People interested in attending can sign up online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.