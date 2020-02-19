OU Union Programming Board to hold student Dancing with the Stars competition to wrap up Union Week

As the lighting in the room changes, a couple takes the stage in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Meacham Auditorium.
When the music begins, they begin a carefully rehearsed dance performance, and at the end of the routine, the audience breaks into enthusiastic applause. Once the applause dies down, another couple appears on stage and performs.
The event is the OU Union Programming Board’s Dancing with the Stars show — something UPB Dancing with the Stars Director Danny Becker said has been his favorite to work on.
“This is actually my first time being involved with Dancing with the Stars, funny enough, and now I’m the executive director for it,” Becker said. “So I feel like this one definitely takes the cake.”
UPB members, like Becker, are planning events created to unite the OU campus, as well as working to make UPB an inclusive community for all students.
UPB President Stephen Pangestu wrote in an email that UPB’s mission is two-pronged — to enrich life on campus by planning events in the Union and to offer opportunities for students to develop necessary leadership skills.
“(I work to) ensure that UPB executive directors are well equipped to lead and teach members,” Pangestu wrote in the email. “I also set the vision and direction of the organization through how I lead executive director meetings.”
Pangestu said his role in UPB is to coordinate the projects of the different committees, from event-planning committees to more administrative or community-focused ones.
One of these committees is Becker’s Dancing with the Stars committee. He said the UPB Dancing with the Stars event is modeled after the popular TV show and pairs participants who have dance backgrounds with less experienced dancers.
“You have people from (the Campus Activities Council), and people from Camp Crimson and people from even the Health Sciences Center all the way (in) OKC,” Becker said. “So it’s really cool that you get to see all these different communities within OU represented, and it’s a great way to bring everyone together for just this awesome night of dancing and fun and just a little bit of competition.”
Becker said his job as executive director involves coordinating the various projects related to Dancing with the Stars.
“I have a committee of around 15 members, and we’re just doing all of these different things,” Becker said. “We’re building sets, we’re coordinating with our pairs, booking them rooms for rehearsals if they need, getting them costumes, putting together videos (and) promotional content.”
Becker said the planning for the event began in October 2019 and involved a multi-step process for choosing students, staff and faculty members to be Dancing with the Stars cast members.
Each dancer had to submit a video with their application, which Becker said served as their audition. The committee held callback auditions for the student stars, and then chose the Dancing with the Stars cast.
Becker said that despite some setbacks in planning — including several cast members dropping out of the event — things are coming together.
“I’m really excited about the cast that we have going into these last couple of weeks,” Becker said. “They’re working really hard, and we’ve had a couple of group dance rehearsals that have been really fun.”
The Dancing with the Stars show will begin at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Meacham Auditorium. Becker said the event is free, and seats are first-come, first-serve. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
The Dancing with the Stars event comes at the end of Union Week, a week of programmed events planned by UPB that takes place from Feb. 17-21. The week will include a movie and craft night, a Union Sound Lounge, and an interactive Black History Month museum, among other events, according to the calendar for the week.
Union Week director Kayla Gillespie said she would describe the week as a “celebration.”
“Union Week is a week-long celebration of the Union, like the building, what it stands for on campus (and) what it stands for in student life as a hub of student activity,” Gillespie said. “(It’s) also a celebration of the Union Programming Board and some of the other offices and organizations that work out of the Union.”
Gillespie said the goal of Union Week is to engage students who already spend a lot of time in the Union, as well as call attention to the variety of Union events.
She said most of the planning for the week was done by members of the Union Week committee in their weekly meetings. Her group tried to collaborate with other organizations in the Union to make Union Week “less UPB-centric and more Union-wide.”
Gillespie said events for Black History Month are a new addition to the Union Week lineup. The ideas for those events came as a result of co-programming with Student Life and the Athletics Diversity Council, she said.
Gillespie said she wants to work to make Union Week more well-known by the student body.
“We’ve done Union Week in the past, but I don’t think … much outside of the UPB community that it’s been a thing that people really know is happening … like Soonerthon or Week of Miracles,” Gillespie said. “I kind of want that for Union Week. I want people to know that this is going to be a week each year … that they can go and do a lot of fun, free stuff in the Union and enjoy the space we have here.”
Becker said he thinks the community impact of UPB is one of the major impacts of the group.
“I think just ensuring that it is that place for students to just come and feel like they can be a part of something, I think is the impact that UPB has,” Becker said. “And obviously program the best events on campus. We do a lot of really cool stuff.”
