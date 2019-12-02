OU Union Programming Board hosts week of events to support students before finals

The Union Programming Board is hosting "Countdown to Finals," a series of free events this week for students to de-stress before finals.
The events will be hosted at various spots around the Oklahoma Memorial Union from Dec. 2 to 6. Students who attend at least three events are entered into a prize drawing to win a “finals relaxation pack,” according to a flyer for the events.
The events are all free to the public and centered on providing food and resources for students in preparation for finals week, according to an email sent by UPB.
“The Union Programming Board is here to support all students as they study for finals by holding free events featuring free food, beverages and other freebies like Scantrons,” UPB graduate assistant Connie Marie Calimbas said in an email. “The Union Programming Board strives to make the student union a home away from home.”
The week’s schedule is as follows:
On Monday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Union lobby there will be free donuts and coffee.
On Tuesday from 7–9 p.m. in Beaird Lounge there will be free coffee and group and individual study areas available on a first come, first serve basis.
On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Union lobby there will be free candy and Scantrons available.
On Thursday from 6–8 p.m. at the ThinkTank there will be a breakfast buffet bar.
On Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Union lobby there will be fruits and snacks that students will be able to fondue.
