OU Undergraduate Student Congress struggles to foster feelings of inclusivity among associates

Several members of OU’s Student Government Association Undergraduate Congress said they feel associates haven’t been integrated as well into the group as representatives, leading some to question how well the body works for all its members.
According to the SGA website, congress is "comprised of 48 representatives from each academic district as well as non-voting members (the associates) who carry out projects to help the student body."
Rachel Koch, a political sciences sophomore, was appointed to congress in the spring 2020 semester and served as an associate through fall 2020. Though she now serves as a representative for the social sciences district and as a federal liaison on the External Affairs committee, looking back, she said she thinks associates aren’t always completely equipped for success, although they are “well-assisted” for the most part.
“When I was an associate, I never really understood parliamentary procedures or the code annotated and sometimes felt there was no one to ask,” Koch said. “Now we have a Code Club where members of congress can go and learn in depth about all of these topics. I think this will help in significantly easing the transition for associates.”
According to Koch, Code Club is an opportunity for members of the body to learn more in-depth information about the SGA code annotated and bylaws apart from the meetings. She said it started last semester and was created by the congressional administration committee.
Koch said the representative position can come with more challenging responsibilities, but it is fulfilling.
“This definitely requires more of a time commitment and participation in the meetings, but it’s also nice to get to have a say on the legislation we see,” Koch said.
Taylor Broadbent, a letters sophomore and the External Affairs committee chair, said the associateship program was a congress “invention” instituted Feb. 4, 2003 to get people more involved. Because the associates’ program is new, she said she thinks it should be better structured in the constitution instead of being changed frequently through bills or by unofficial means.
“We want people to be more involved in SGA, but is the (associateship) program the right way to do that? We don't really know yet,” Broadbent said. “(Structuring the associates program) comes with amending the (SGA) constitution, which is hard. But if it's what we want to do, I think we need to start heading down that route.”
Broadbent said associates are not required to be in the general body meetings, and only have to attend one meeting every month.
Broadbent said she understands why some associates can feel left out, but explained because they are not elected, it “wouldn't make sense” to give them a vote in the general body.
“I think the real reason that they feel left out is that our committees (weren't) doing the job that they're supposed to be doing,” Broadbent said. “We (were) not seeing legislation. We (were) not seeing as much participation in projects, and chairs (haven't) always do the best about reaching out to their associates.”
Broadbent said because the associateship program is only in the congress code annotated, there is not a specific section saying associates are allowed to represent the student body.
“(It) makes (me) uncomfortable to give a lot of power to associates because we haven't voted to add that into the constitution, which is when the student body would be allowed to vote on whether or not associates should have votes, or if the program should even exist,” Broadbent said.
Broadbent said she wants associates to be better represented, but is concerned the body will lose the “integrity of representation” if voting power is given to individuals not elected by students.
“It's a discussion that we need to have with them. It's a discussion that SGA as a whole needs to have with the student body about what (associates) want from us, and what they think they need on representation,” Broadbent said. “And with redistricting coming up, I think now is the best time to ask students how we can restructure SGA to better fit their needs, as I don't feel like we're doing a great job of that now.”
Vice Chair Alexis Marvin said congress has an issue with members feeling like they're unable to share their opinions and beliefs for “fear of being ostracized, bullied or just not accepted.”
“This happens quite a bit with (SGA) election years, but we want to mend and heal from that sort of behavior,” Marvin said. “I think we should be able to have civil conversations about our beliefs and learn from one another (without being disrespectful).”
Marvin said one of her responsibilities as vice chair is to run the associateship program, and she is working to make associates feel more included in the body.
“I am working on informing associates, and I plan on doing more ‘get to know you’ activities so associates feel comfortable in the body. I know we also have wonderful committee chairs who make sure that associates feel involved on a deeper level as they work on projects and write legislation,” Marvin said. “I think, overall, all of the (executives are) doing what we can to keep associates engaged, involved and making sure they feel welcome in this body.”
Nathaniel Buxton, a letters junior, said he served in SGA as vice chair in the external affairs committee and a humanities representative, and then moved to the university policy committee. He also said he resigned from the organization last semester.
Buxton said he left SGA because he didn’t run for re-election, as he came to the conclusion his “best work was behind him,” and the “next group of leaders were ready to take the reins.”
Buxton said he believes associates should not have “as much power and voice” as representatives do, as representatives are elected by students and associates are appointed by the congressional administration committee. He said during his time in congress, there were a series of bills that gave associates more influence, such as the “Associates are Essential Act” bill, which passed with a roll-call vote of 17-9-0 on April 7, 2020.
He explained when motions were passed requiring associates to leave the room in certain discussions, some people complained it wasn’t “fair” and associates were being “shut out.”
“Representatives need to have a more serious role — they need to be taken more seriously. It's not a privilege,” Buxton said. “If you're an associate, there is a pathway to become a representative — you win an election, you become elected. ... Representatives also have more responsibility because they have to serve their constituents specifically.”
Buxton said as associates do not have the power to vote in general elections, he thinks they should not be in the executive session where members debate the election.
“If anything, we should just keep associates sort of the way they are right now,” Buxton said.
Buxton also said he thinks the pandemic is a significant factor contributing toward how associates have felt left out, as COVID-19 limitations made it harder for members to interact with one another.
He said members would always reunite in the Conoco Student Leadership Center, where the SGA office is located, to get work done and have conversations about congressional matters. He said this effort was hindered by the pandemic.
“Now, with the pandemic, you obviously have to reach out to people that maybe you've never reached out to before,” Buxton said. “You have to text people who maybe you only spoke to a couple times during a Zoom meeting. So, there’s obviously a lot more pressure there.”
Crispin South, international security studies junior and SGA chair, also said the sudden shift to Zoom last spring semester led some members to feel “isolated”.
“In congress, we definitely want our members to become friends and try to connect people through their committees and districts, but occasionally if a member does not get as well acquainted with others as they would like to, they can feel kind of left out,” South said. “I think (COVID-19) and being virtual have exacerbated this to some extent.”
South said he’s acted as both an associate and representative, and he did feel “strange” at times seeing representatives being able to vote while he could not.
“At the end of the day though, members can be productive and help their fellow students in either position,” South said.
South said the body is working to alleviate some of the issues caused by being online. He said meeting in person fosters more friendships and good interactions between members.
He added Marvin is planning events for associates to get to know each other better and that some committees are organizing in-person events such as light walks, in which members can meet each other in-person while also serving the student body.
Broadbent said occupying leadership positions can improve representation within the body.
“I think we just really do a better job of telling associates, especially the newer ones, that there is opportunity for (them) in committees, and there's opportunities for (them) in leadership,” Broadbent said. “And being a representative versus associate doesn't matter as much when we run for leadership positions.”
Broadbent said six out of nine members of the executive committee — which includes all the committee chairs, congress chair, vice chair and secretary — are associates.
Ultimately, Koch said she thinks inclusivity efforts in congress have been effective.
“Every effort made to make the body more inclusive is a step in the right direction,” Koch said. “I’ve noticed during this session there’s been a deliberate effort to offer more events and opportunities to meet other members of the body and connect. It’s definitely more difficult because of the pandemic, but everyone is putting in effort to make those connections.”
Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:30 p.m. March 4 to correct a source's quote after the tense of the quote was misspoken
