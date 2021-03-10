OU Undergraduate Student Congress sees resolutions urging Oklahoma House of Representatives to fail 2 bills

The SGA Undergraduate Student Congress saw four pieces of legislation, including two urging the Oklahoma House of Representatives to reject proposed bills, in its Tuesday night meeting.
Congress saw a resolution calling for the Oklahoma State Legislature to fail HB 2215, a house bill that relates to the crime of incitement to riot and provides an exemption from civil or criminal liability for motor vehicle operators under certain circumstances, according to the bill’s text.
As stated in the bill, a motorist who “unintentionally” causes injury or death will not be held criminally liable if they were “fleeing from a riot” if the bill is passed.
One of the authors of the SGA bill, Communications Representative Katie Beltz, said it is “straight up immoral” to run over people in a protest.
"My concern with House Bill 2215 is that (it) expands legal defense (and it is) immoral to essentially give leeway for the court to justify running over protesters, to justify (that) in a court of law, and to basically backpedal and say it was defense," Beltz said.
In an interview with The Daily, Beltz said the resolution is about protecting students’ first amendment rights.
“As the representative of the Gaylord College of Journalism, this especially hits home,” Beltz said. “Considering that HB 2215 would have created legal justification for the killing of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, I was deeply concerned seeing HB 2215 introduced, as were my peers who often participate in protests. In light of the protests that have happened over the last year, I think SGA affirming those rights and protecting them is incredibly important.”
When questioned about section two of the house bill — which states a motor vehicle operator who unintentionally causes injury or death would be protected — another author of the bill, Communications Associate Rebecca Yanez, said “it is not unintentional to run over someone.”
The resolution passed with a final roll call vote of 32-2-0.
In an interview with The Daily, Yanez said the resolution's passage shows “the care SGA has on protecting students’ rights to assembly and speech.”
Congress also saw a resolution recommending the Oklahoma State Legislature fail HB 1888, a house bill which prohibits public institutions from conducting gender or sexual diversity training or counseling.
The bill reinforces congress’ support for all gender and sexual diversity training programs conducted by the OU Gender and Equality Center, according to the agenda.
With a final roll call vote of 34-0-0, the resolution was referred back to the external affairs committee due to the bill’s title being stricken, as requested by Yanez, one of its authors.
Congress also saw the “Mask Up 2.0 Resolution,” which encourages OU community members to maintain the current policy on hygiene, masking and social distancing, in accordance with CDC guidelines "until a suitable amount of the population has been vaccinated." The resolution also encourages the community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The bill passed with a final roll call vote of 32-2-0.
The body also saw the "Vaccination Appreciation Resolution,” another resolution related to COVID-19. The resolution congratulates the joint effort from IMMY Labs, the Cleveland County Health Department, and the OU Norman Regional Hospital in their vaccination event last month.
The resolution also thanks the Oklahoma tribal nations for their vaccination efforts across the state and encourages all members of the OU community to get vaccinated once their respective phase opens, according to the congress agenda.
The resolution passed with a final roll call vote of 33-1-0.
Next, the body saw the “The Redistricting Act of 2021,” a bill which reapportions SGA districts such as Architecture, Communications, Business and Fine Arts.
Vice Chair of the Congressional Administration Committee Bailey Ownby said redistricting is when the committee analyzes all districts to make sure the numbers are still aligning with how many seats each district will have.
The Linguistics, Literature and Modern Languages districts were merged into the Humanities district.
Ownby said the language district is a rather small district with 200 constituents, and nearly all of the degree plans within the humanities district require some form of language.
“We just thought it was best to give a broader sense of representation of the language district and give the ability for also the humanities to be able to represent those students when they're in their language classes,” Ownby said. “And because the language district is typically (one where) we don't see a lot of representation from.”
The bill passed with a final roll call vote of 33-1-0.
Finally, Congress saw the “Auxiliary Allocation 10 Act of 2020-2021” bill, which granted SGA funds to student organizations including The United World and Alpha Kappa Delta Phi.
The bill passed with a roll call vote of 34-0-0.
