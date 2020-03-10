OU Undergraduate Student Congress passes Black Emergency Response Team resolution, discusses Greek life fundraising initiative

The Undergraduate Student Congress passed a resolution supporting the efforts of an organization involved in a recent sit-in on campus, among other things, in its March 10 meeting.
The resolution was written by representatives Crispin South and Hennessey Chism in support of the Black Emergency Response Team’s efforts to organize the sit-in in Evans Hall several weeks ago. When introducing the bill, Chism emphasized that the bill is not necessarily in support of BERT or its demands.
“The purpose of this resolution was to show support for both the efforts and the dedication of everyone who was involved in the sit-in,” Chism said.
Chism said the resolution was originally presented last week, but there was some confusion in the congressional body about what the legislation supported and didn’t support. She said, however, that many SGA members did participate in the sit-in.
“(The resolution) says that we commend the effort and dedication of all students, faculty, staff and administration who were involved in this,” Chism said. “So it’s not really about the demands… It's about the dedication that it took to work to make these changes and how hard everyone worked to make tangible change on campus.”
The resolution passed with a roll-call vote of 28-1-0.
During the meeting, the congress also heard a progress report from the SGA executive branch.
Representatives from each of the departments within the executive branch gave a brief report on projects they were working on. A representative from the department of the interior, Colin Watson, mentioned a new program that would focus on gathering funds for projects around campus from Greek organizations.
Several congress members raised issues with this plan — congress member Lauren Patton asked why the SGA executive administration was focused on Greek life for fundraising projects. Watson said Greek organizations were just a good starting place for fundraising initiatives.
Watson said funding projects, like installing new crosswalks at popular intersections around campus, would be a good way to change the often negative rhetoric around Greek organizations.
Congress member Caitlin Schnider asked how funding these projects would improve public opinion of Greek organizations on campus. The department of the interior representative said students involved in Greek life would be able to point to tangible ways they had improved campus.
He said, though, that no Greek organizations would be forced to contribute funds to the projects.
SGA president Justin Norris said via text that “we weren’t able to appropriately articulate the vision of the interior department, and that hopefully we can revisit it in a more productive conversation in the near future.”
The congress also unanimously passed a resolution calling for Election Day to be made an OU holiday, as well as a resolution calling for Election Day to be made a federal or state holiday.
Author Nathan Buxton said the resolutions were intended to increase voter turnout, citing research indicating that voters identify their busyness as a barrier to voting.
According to the resolution, the average voter turnout for the US since 2000 is 54.96 percent, and voter turnout for the 2018 midterm elections was 50.3 percent. New York and Delaware, among other states, have declared Election Day a civic holiday, according to the resolution, and several other states have given workers partial days off for voting.
Buxton wrote in the resolution that “students should not have to decide between academic success and fulfilling their civic duty to our exceptional democratic processes.” He said the resolution will be sent to various levels of government in an attempt to make change wherever possible.
“Obviously, we want to go as high as possible,” Buxton said. “We’re going to take ourselves to the state, simply because they’re the most accessible... But of course, I’d love to see this a federal law, though chances are that’s not going to happen.”
The congress also heard the platforms of CAC chair candidates Lafonzo Spigner and Louisa Lee.
Both want to develop a stronger partnership between CAC and SGA, including moving parts of the CAC constitution to be in the SGA code annotated.
Spigner said his campaign is focused on the word “flourish,” and he wants to take detailed looks at what is and isn’t working within CAC. He said his biggest concern is disjointedness within CAC, saying that he wants to increase collaboration both within the organization itself and with the rest of the campus.
Lee said her campaign is based on the phrase “data-driven development,” emphasizing that she wants student feedback to drive what CAC does in the future. She also said that she wants to make leadership positions more accessible to all students by removing the resume requirement from CAC executive committee applications.
The congressional body also passed a resolution recognizing the importance of Women’s History Month, which was authored by representative Taylor Broadbent and SGA executive branch Department of Inclusivity member Rebecca Yanez.
