OU Undergraduate Student Congress passes bills to fill director positions, set election dates, more

The SGA Undergraduate Student Congress saw bills that appointed members to director positions in its Tuesday night meeting.
Congress passed three bills that appointed members to inclusivity, exterior and interior director positions within the body.
The “SGA Executive Cabinet Department of Exterior Director Appointment Act of 2021” bill, which was presented by President Tavana Farzaneh and appointed Rickey Hewitt as the director of the Department of Exterior, generated debate in congress.
Farzaneh said the executive branch chose Hewitt for the position because he was “excited and passionate” about mental wellness accessibility, one of the Farzaneh-Gray campaign's platform points. Farzaneh added that Hewitt has experience with the SGA in the External Affairs and the Campus Outreach, Safety and Concerns committees.
Congress members asked about Hewitt’s involvement with the committees and his familiarity with Higher Education Day — a day where students, citizens and SGA officials go to the Oklahoma State Capitol to urge legislators to support funding for higher education.
Congress Vice Chair and former Campus Outreach Safety and Concerns Committee Chair Alexis Marvin, and current committee Chair Allegra Shaffer said Hewitt lacked commitment and presence at the committee meetings. Shaffer added that to her knowledge the candidate “doesn’t have experience working with mental health or any desire to.”
Hewitt said one of his goals for mental health is to reach out to members of the Norman community and have them tell their stories, which is the goal of the initiative, according to Farzaneh.
When asked what his impact would be, Hewitt said he wants to help students overcome mental health issues that come along with the pandemic and to make sure the students who attend OU are represented.
After Farzaneh said Hewitt had experience with the DeSoto, Texas, city council and Texas state government, congress members asked about his knowledge of the local state and federal government.
“Once those lines of work — communicating with state legislators — pertain to the task that I've been assigned as the director of exterior, I will make those connections as quickly as possible,” Hewitt said. “There is no lack of a willingness for me to go reach out to the people that I need to reach.”
Hewitt said he doesn’t like when students walk into the Union and see pictures on the wall of people that “don’t look like them.” He said he wants students to feel they can call OU their home.
“What I'm going to do in this role is to use the connections I make with both the OU community and outside the community to advocate for the university to get more students that don't just look like the majority of the campus, so that we can build the community, and it can truly look like the world that we live in,” Hewitt said. “Because as we know, and I'm sure that it's not lost on any of you, we go to a predominantly white institution with racist ideas and things that (make) people who also identify with communities of color and marginalized communities feel they can't thrive here."
Hewiit said even though he is not the director of inclusivity, intersectionality plays a big role in his position.
“I think it (would) be a shame if I took my job and didn't think about the intersectionality of what it means to be a director of exterior because we have to acknowledge that the City of Norman doesn't look like people like us,” Hewitt said. “And what I want to do is reach out to people in (Norman) to say, ‘Hey, the students that come to you, they want to feel safe. Who are the people of color in these communities outside of OU that I can advocate for to make to change the face of OU?’”
The bill passed congress with a final roll call vote of 16-13-2.
Farzaneh also presented the “SGA Executive Cabinet Department of Interior Director Appointment Act of 2021,” which appointed Angelora Castellano as the director of the Department of Interior.
Farzaneh said Castellano’s “holistic understanding of SGA,” leadership style and desire to see change make her a good candidate for the position.
Castellano said her job in SGA is to advocate for students in internal university affairs and to address on-campus issues, such as student parking, student health and campus sustainability.
The bill passed with a final roll call vote of 32-0-0.
The “SGA Executive Cabinet Department of Inclusivity Director Appointment Act of 2021” bill appointed Mahak Merchant as the director of the Department of Inclusivity.
Farzaneh said Merchant’s experience as the Human Diversity Committee chair, with the Gender and Equality Center and with Students for Reproductive Justice make her essential for the role.
The bill passed with a final roll call vote of 32-0-1.
Congress also saw the “SGA Executive Cabinet Department of Communications Director Appointment Act of 2021,” which appointed Caroline Sparks as the director of the Department of Communications.
Farzaneh said Sparks has experience with communications and graphic design from managing the Gender and Equality Center Instagram, background experience with The Daily and project ideas.
The bill passed with a final roll call vote of 32-0-0.
Congress also revisited a bill previously seen by the body, which sets up April 6 and 7 as the dates for the SGA spring election. The bill was seen again because the dates of the election were changed due to the snowstorm.
The bill passed with a final roll call vote of 32-0-0.
The “Oklahoma Data Privacy Resolution” supports Oklahoma House Bill 1602 which would increase individuals’ data privacy by requiring technology companies to release the consumer data collected, who they sold it to and the type of information upon request if a consumer wants their data deleted. In its agenda, the SGA explained that it supports the protection of individuals' data privacy.
The bill passed with a final roll call vote of 31-0-0.
Lastly, congress saw the "Auxiliary Allocation 11 Act of 2020-2021" bill, which appropriates SGA funds to student organizations such as Sooner Off-Road, AME Graduate Student Community, Sigma Lambda Beta, and Students Supporting First Responders. It passed with a final roll call vote of 31-0-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.