OU Undergraduate Student Congress meeting sees GEC presentation, committee appointments, more

The Undergraduate Student Congress saw a bill appointing a member to the SGA Election Commission staff and received a presentation from the Gender + Equality Center in its Tuesday night meeting.
Bliss Brown, a GEC program coordinator, and Jasmine Henry, a GEC outreach coordinator, attended the meeting to explain GEC services and what the office is doing to address sexual violence and gender-based violence on campus.
Brown and Henry talked about the GEC’s three missions — awareness and outreach, which make people cognizant of issues and their significance; prevention, which accounts for stopping violence before it starts; and response, which addresses violence after it happens.
Congress then saw an act appointing a student member to the SGA Election Commission of Spring 2021. The next SGA election will be on April 6 and 7. Congress appointed Ashley Marshall, criminology and pre-law sophomore, to the election commission.
SGA Election Commissioner Joy Nath said out of the seven applicants, Marshall was rated to be the highest candidate.
“Ashley was seen as the best just because she talked a lot about experience in other activities such as volunteering at hospitals, (which) taught her to drive the community in a fair direction,” Nath said. “That is something that I see (as) very necessary for (an) election commission position. Additionally, she showed the drive to learn. I think that is very essential for such a position where she wants to learn about the code (of) our election process.”
Marshall said she was interested in the position because she would like to be more involved in the community and use SGA as an opportunity to “ensure the betterment of the community.”
The bill passed with a final roll call vote of 34-0-0.
Next, Congress saw the "Session 105 EA Chair Appointment Act” to appoint Jayke Flaggert, representative and former vice chair chair of the External Affairs Committee as external affairs chair.
Flaggert said the External Affairs Committee will become more structured and provide members with infographic information, as well as information on how to talk to legislators and work on the committee’s public relations.
After receiving a recommendation of Do Pass in committee of the whole, the bill passed the body with a final roll call vote of 32-0-0.
The body also saw the “Session 105 Committee Appointment Act Part 2,” which appointed meteorology freshman Nic Nair to the Sustainability committee.
The bill’s author, Congress Chair Crispin South, said it is set to fix an error regarding committee membership on the previous bill, which excluded Nair.
After also receiving a recommendation of Do Pass in committee of the whole, the bill passed the body with a final roll call of 34-0-0.
Congress passed the "Auxiliary Allocation 13 Act of 2020-2021,” which appropriates SGA funds to student organizations like the Freshman Action Team, Student Film Production Club and OU Climbing Club. It passed with a final roll call vote of 34-0-0.
Lastly, Congress saw the “Big XII Thank You" resolution where SGA thanked OSU for their "hard work and dedication" hosting the BIG XII on the Hill Conference, during which university congress members discussed mental health and college affordability. The bill passed with a final roll call vote of 34-0-0.
