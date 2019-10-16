OU Undergraduate Student Congress hears debate between SGA candidates for president, vice president

In its Oct. 15 meeting, the Undergraduate Student Congress saw a debate between the candidates for Student Government Association president and vice president, among other things.
At the beginning of the meeting, representatives from the three groups of candidates were each allotted three minutes to explain their campaign platforms.
SGA presidential candidate Jamelia Reed described her and her running mate Rosa SanRoman’s platform as focused on inclusivity.
Reed explained, as president, she would prioritize increasing disability accommodations, citing the fact that not all buildings on campus have these accommodations. Reed would also implement bias training for all branches of SGA.
Presidential candidate Vivek Vijay, campaigning without a running mate, said his platform’s focus is creating a unified campus that includes faculty and staff. He also cited the removal of OU’s 2019 U.S. News & World Report ranking, saying he would work to reverse that by increasing on-campus research and inviting influential guests.
OU was ranked No. 132 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Colleges ranking, which was released in September.
Presidential candidate Justin Norris was absent but introduced his platform by video, which focused on creating an ongoing conversation with all OU students. Norris introduced a new "Tomorrow Together" program, which would allow for collaboration with the OU community.
Inclusivity was a recurring theme in questions posed to the candidates during the debate.
Vice presidential candidate Dalton Gau, Norris’ running mate, represented their ticket in the debate. Gau discussed plans of inclusion in incorporating registered student organizations and the greek community, citing a plan to establish inclusivity officers in every greek organization on campus.
“Justin is Mr. Black OU, he’s heavily involved in the theater arts and drama, me being in IFC council and student congress and the political science department … we represent quite a large aspect of the university, but … just because we associate with these groups doesn’t mean we can’t be allies with other groups and organizations on campus,” Gau said.
Reed mentioned the importance of allyship several times during the debate, discussing the necessity of learning the needs of marginalized groups like the Native, transgender and nonbinary communities.
Vijay said as a graduate student, he isn’t afraid of including faculty members in discussions, which he sees as an asset to his campaign. He also wants to make sure students know he’s always available to talk.
“Even if it’s in the middle of the night, if you need me, I’ll be there,” Vijay said.
Chair Emma DeAngeli said the debate was interesting, but it didn’t go how she expected it to.
“It got a little bit more personal and about the individual candidates. I’d rather it just be like, ‘Here’s the pure, objective platform’… I think it was helpful though, and I’m glad (SGA president Adran Gibbs) suggested that to me,” she said.
The congress also passed a resolution supporting the Cherokee Nation’s appointment of Kimberly Teehee to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Author Taylor Broadbent said the U.S. House of Representatives is in a stalemate in its decision to appoint Teehee, and the resolution was intended to show both the OU community and the government the importance of appointing her.
“I think it’s important for this body to empower Native students by hearing their issues and making sure they’re heard,” she said.
SGA presidential elections will be held Oct. 29-30, and OU students can vote online at elections.ou.edu or at a polling site on campus.
