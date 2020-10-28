OU Undergraduate Student Congress discusses presidential, vice presidential campaigns at Tuesday meeting

The SGA Undergraduate Student Congress welcomed SGA presidential and vice presidential candidates to discuss their campaign platforms in its Tuesday night meeting.
The presidential tickets Easton Holloway and Diahn Citty, Tavana Farzaneh and Alex Gray, and Drew Brown and Taylor Smail presented their campaign platforms and addressed questions from Congress members.
Holloway, an architectural engineering sophomore, and Citty, a community health sophomore, were the first to present their platform “#TRUEexperience,” which seeks to create a “true student experience.” The acronym stands for transparency, reform, unity and equity, according to the candidates.
Among the things the candidates wish to institute if they get elected are a monthly newsletter to discuss projects that have happened within the SGA executive cabinet, Congress and Campus Activities Council (CAC); a Congress and CAC liaison position to unite SGA branches; and an International Student Advisory Board within the SGA executive cabinet. They also seek to reinstate the OU/Texas holiday and increase the accessibility of mental health platforms.
“I think it is our job to represent all the students. And it's hard (for) SGA as this collective unit, where we're all used to talking to one another, to reach all students across campus,” Holloway said. “So I think an easy step we can take is creating the SGA newsletter to show what we're working on demystifying what SGA is as an entity, as well as creating an open forum for people to email us their questions.”
Holloway explained one of the reasons his campaign wants to create an international advisory board is to create a direct line of communication with international students. He said that in conversations with international students, they have expressed they either don’t know about SGA, or that they want to get involved in it but don’t know how.
The candidates said they haven’t reached out to any specific international student organizations.
“A lot of our platform base was specifically talking and interacting with international students on things that they feel they personally need more information on,” Holloway said. “And as I stated, (some have asked)‘What is SGA? How is SGA representing me?’”
President of the International Advisory Committee Amer Begović asked candidates how they are planning to amplify voices “they haven’t even heard.”
“We do plan on reaching out (to IAC),” Holloway said. “I think the (reason of the) International Student Advisory Board was (to hear) directly from international students. Some of those international students didn't even realize the IAC existed. So, I think we do need to expand the awareness of that organization.”
When asked if they knew the International Advisory committee already exists, the candidates said they are aware of it but that having the international advisory board within the cabinet would help elevate international students’ concerns to the university president and provost.
Congress members also asked candidates if they had prior conversation with members of Congress before making their platform and tested candidates on the SGA code annotated. Holloway and Citty said they’ve had a few conversations with members and they did not contact Congress as a whole before creating their platform.
They said they are still not familiar with the code annotated because they’ve been focusing on election rules.
“Honestly, I'm not super familiar with the code annotated,” Citty said. “I have read through it, but I do not know my roles because I am honestly only familiar with the election rules as of now, because that's really what we've been majorly focusing on. But I will do my best to lead this campus and lead it next to Easton seeing as I am the vice president and not the president.”
The candidates also discussed their plans to make mental health resources more accessible for students.
“We want to keep an open line of communication with Goddard to expand mental health resources. And then maybe that's looking like something where we have a genuine screening tool, (similar to) what we have with COVID right now,” Holloway said. “But obviously, we didn't include that specifically within that platform, because we don't know if that's even a viable option to complete during our administration.”
Candidates Tavana Farzaneh, an economics junior, and Alex Gray, a public relations and women’s and gender studies junior, spoke next.
They said their platform can be defined in three words — feasibility, accessibility and transparency. They plan to guide the expansion of student mental health and wellness resources, amplify the stories of students and bring visible inclusivity in unity to campus in SGA under the campaign slogan “Your campus. Your voice. Our action.”
Among their priorities are creating a video-based campaign with OU community members to showcase their talents and voices; updating photos of students around campus to make it a “visually-inclusive paid space where students feel represented” and creating an SGA alerts Twitter account to warn students of triggering events occurring on campus, such as large protests or gatherings “which may disrupt a student's educational routine and mental health.”
The candidates also said they hope to increase student awareness of the history of OU and Norman by having SGA involvement in the planning of the new orientation model, and advocating for recognition of the past, present and future of Oklahoma identities.
When asked about how they plan to address Indigenous students' issues on campus, the candidates said they want students to be aware of the history of the space they are in. They want to use the video campaign to highlight Indigenous students and allow them to share their stories.
“A little bit about the new orientation model: Alex and I initially wanted to revamp the Camp Crimson diversity training, and it was brought to our attention that that is actually already in the works,” Farzaneh said. “So that is the involvement we're referring to. We want to be included in that process to ensure that we are talking about Oklahoma identities, the University of Oklahoma and the City of Norman.”
Farzaneh also mentioned they want to create an international student liaison position within the executive cabinet.
“We met with international students before we even created our platform, and we were in collaboration with IAC to create a solution to many of the international student problems,” Farzaneh said. “And the common theme that we heard was that international students don't feel welcomed to the executive cabinet. We know this isn't the only solution to a variety of problems. This is the beginning of a solution. And we are confident that with this position, we can ensure that we're creating events and encouraging ideas that are feasible and accessible for all of you students.”
The candidates also plan to unify the relationship between SGA branches by educating the members of the cabinet on how SGA functions. Gray said the plan to address this by requiring cabinet members to attend at least one undergraduate student congress meeting a month and one Graduate Student Senate meeting a semester so they can understand the rigor of the legislative process.
Gray said she wants to utilize the Vice President and Crimson Leadership Association positions in SGA to make the vice president position matter.
“I fully intend to utilize the power that VP has over CLA, and I was a member when it was Senior-Freshman Council my freshman year,” Gray said. “I tell people all the time that I wish I'd put more into it, and as vice president, this would be the perfect opportunity. I would love to be able to work with the current chairs or the future chairs and be able to be as present as possible with CLA. I would (also) fully stand with Tavana in all of her decisions as president and I fully intend to work with her.”
When asked if they’ve met with congress members to discuss their platform, Farzaneh and Gray said some of the people they have met with are Chair Savanah Patterson and President Justin Norris.
Farzaneh and Gray said they are willing to incorporate elements of other people’s platforms if they get elected.
“We believe we are all here for the purpose of benefiting as many students as possible, and that's why we create the projects that we want to enact as executives, that's why Congress passes the bills that they pass so that we can help as many students as possible,” Gray said. “We're here because we love SGA, and we've had such an amazing time as cabinet members and now as directors, and we really want the opportunity to serve in the role of president (and) vice president to be able to continue these amazing projects and create our own projects that could leave a legacy (and) can help so many people.”
Finally, candidates Drew Brown, a communications senior, and Taylor Smail , an accounting, economics and management information systems junior, presented their campaign platform entitled “Stand Together,” focused on university unification in times of severe adversity, according to the candidates. They intend to fight for equity, protect students and better OU for students.
Brown said the biggest goal they are trying to achieve on campus is to shift OU’s sentiment of being a reactive environment when crises occur.
Among the things they hope to institute is an SGA Think Tank, which will be a weekly roundtable discussion composed of members of student organizations on campus to pull and discuss legislations that directly impacts them and expansion of the Sooners helping Sooners program for students experiencing financial hardships. They also said they would advocate for students jobs that were affected by the pandemic, reinforce mental health resources for students, ensure the longevity of the OU/Texas holiday and advocate for international students’ jobs.
“One of the biggest topics that we have heard in different conversations is specific career services difficulties that (international students) are having. Many employers on campus, especially at the career fairs that international students are encouraged to attend, do not even sponsor them for jobs,” Brown said. “So, something we would like to do would be extending the education tools provided to advisors and administrators to better educate them on international student-specific issues so that they don't keep getting sent down a rabbit hole (...) with no real answer in sight.”
The candidates said they plan to advocate for the creation of an international student career fair, where the only employers and jobs that are welcome are those who seek to outreach and sponsor international students.
Asked about how they plan to address and support students from countries with ongoing humanitarian crises, Brown said some of the most productive things the university could do would be to form a committee under the executive branch and have representatives from these different groups discuss what could be done for these groups.
“I'm not the best spokesperson on many (of those) issues. As president, I don't really plan on being the direct person to address these issues because given my place in society, I'm definitely not the best spokesperson for a lot of issues,” Brown said. “But as president, I vowed to always find the right leader and to develop the right leader, using my leadership skills that I have gained elsewhere on campus to find the appropriate people (to deal with) the situation.”
University Policy Committee Chair Crispin South questioned candidates about their Instagram account following the account “unmaskou,” an account that says to advocate for students freedom to make their own decisions regarding personal health. Brown said he thinks no student voice should be silenced.
“This is not a sign of personal support (...) That is in no way shape, or form a personal reflection of my feelings, thoughts or concerns,” Brown said. “However, I do recognize their right to exist as an organization or not as an organization, regardless of my personal feelings for them. Our campaign Instagram is trying to reach as many students as possible, and we are leaving the choice for them to support us.”
Brown and Smail also said some “unwelcome changes” were made in the Title IX proceedings that came from the federal level. They said universities are no longer required to pursue certain cases off campus and with study abroad students.
They affirmed they have decided to continue these investigations and will advocate for the continued support of students.
When asked if they have discussed their platform point and concerns with SGA congress and executive committee members or the Graduate Student Senate, Brown said he and Taylor have not spoken to the GSS.
“We have not gotten to speak with the graduate students, and unfortunately, the campaign time schedule has just gotten slightly insane. We have had recent conversations with the current vice president,” Brown said. “We are actively trying to find times with the current president. Our campaign schedule has gotten incredibly busy, so it's more of a point of failure on our part, instead of the other way around. We have also had a couple of meetings with members of Congress as well.”
Brown believes the SGA executive branch should be doing more to reach out to the student body.
“It seems like the current usage of Instagram is centered around press releases when something bad happens instead of highlighting the positive,” Brown said.
The candidates also said they want to end the taboo nature of feminine hygiene products on campus and work with the administration to provide them in campus bathrooms.
“We are not afraid to have those hard and uncomfortable conversations, because at the end of the day, it's not SGA under the eyes of Drew Brown and Taylor Smail. It's SGA under the eyes of students,” Brown said. “And those concerns are really the only ones that matter.”
Brown and Smail were also asked about SGA’s code annotated. They said they first have conversations with students to understand what’s going on and then consult the code or other necessary representatives.
“I have nothing but respect for your dedication to the code, and I think that as president, one of the most important things that you can do is empower and support leaders such as yourself to have that love and admiration for the code and use them as consultants, because it's not necessarily the president's job to be a walking encyclopedia,” Brown said. “It's their best job to do assembly the right way and to take the grand scheme of things and move the funds in the correct place to empower them to further their own individual expertise.”
