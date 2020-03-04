OU Undergraduate Student Congress discusses Black Emergency Response Team, Black History Month bills

The Undergraduate Student Congress heard discussion on two proposed bills Tuesday night — one regarding Black History Month, and the other concerning OU’s Black Emergency Response Team.
The two bills were the Black History Month 2020 Resolution, which promotes celebration of Black History Month, and the Black Emergency Response Team Support Resolution, which supports the efforts of BERT during the sit-in.
The BERT Support Resolution was the focus of the discussion, as a few members of the body called for a debate of the bill. These members were vocal about the wording of the bill as they were afraid it showed support for the demands.
Other members of the body were fiercely for the bill, including one of the co-authors Hennessey Chism.
“I think it's very important for us to come out publicly in support of not only our students' first amendment right to protest,” Chism said. “But in support of the fight for diversity, equity and inclusion on this campus and acknowledge the fact that equity on this campus is not yet complete."
Chism was also frustrated with the way the debate was brought up.
“I find it frustrating that some members of the body have not taken the necessary steps to redress their grievances with bills before meetings began,” said Chism. “But members seem to choose the most flattering, dramatic way to make changes instead of actually working with people who can make change.”
The argument that was brought up during the debate of the BERT bill became heated as members of the body felt very strongly that their support for BERT needed to be clear.
Among those inspired individuals was junior Nathaniel Buxton, a representative and vice chair in the External Affairs Committee.
“The fact that those students were willing to starve themselves to make this university a better place — I owe those people for the rest of my life because they were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to make the university that I go to a better place,” Buxton said.
Buxton also didn’t agree with the way the people against the bill brought it up — especially with their movement for a hostile amendment to change the wording of the bill.
“(What) I got from the hostile (amendment) movement is that they're saying, we don't support BERT necessarily,” Buxton said. “We don't support student organizations fighting for their fundamental right. We support a fundamental right, that they already have, to speech.”
Buxton and Chism both expect the bill will pass eventually and hope for the attention to be back on what BERT fought for, not the First Amendment rights that they used.
“I feel like almost every American can agree with that fundamental right to speech,” said Buxton. “So it turns the discussion away from BERT and what they fought for.”
The other bill that was proposed Tuesday night was a bill to promote Black History Month. Chism co-authored the bill.
“We know it's Black History Month, occasionally we talk about it. But we don't take time to reflect on why Black History Month is so important,” said Chism. “In reality, it celebrates the successes of black people who have done incredible things and found incredible success despite the obstacles that are often intentionally placed in front of them.”
The bill includes a list of prominent African Americans and descriptions in order to fully celebrate their achievements.
This bill was passed with a 30-0-0 vote.
