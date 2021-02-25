OU Undergraduate Student Congress congratulates newly elected Norman city councilmembers in bill

The Undergraduate Student Congress saw three bills in its Tuesday meeting, including one congratulating newly-elected Norman City Council members.
Representative Carson Poupore presented the “2021 City of Norman Election Congratulations Resolution,” a bill which “formally and cordially” congratulates Norman City Council officials — Brandi Studley, OU professor Matthew McGarry, Rarchar Tortorello and Stephen Tyler Holman — on their victories in this year’s local elections.
When asked, Poupore said he is aware of Tortorello’s presence at the rally which preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
In a Jan. 8 interview, Tortorello said he attended the Trump rally early Jan. 6 and heard plans of a walk to the Capitol, but understood it at the time to be a peaceful event where protesters would stay outside the building. He said he decided not to attend, however, and returned to his hotel room afterward to warm up.
Poupore explained the bill is not “any sort of political statement.”
“(The bill is) designed to help us get to work with these officials,” Poupore said. “Recently … (Mayor) Breea Clark, who's on another side of the aisle, actually went and got dinner with Rarchar Tortorello. So, I think it's a good thing for us to congratulate him even if we don't agree with him, and I think it sets us up to work with him in the future.”
Clark and Tortorello met at a wine tasting Feb. 21 at the Blu Fine Wine and Food Restaurant, Clark posted on her Facebook page.
Poupore said he would not accept a friendly amendment to remove Tortorello from the legislation. He said a statement was released in the wake of what happened in the Capitol.
“I think that was the opportunity we took to make a statement on that to the public. This bill is not that statement. This bill is more to generate this relationship, and we don't want to burn any bridges,” Poupore said. “Because at the end of the day, (the) City Council is a nonpartisan organization, (and) we strive to be that too. So, we look forward to working with these people in the future, and I think you can only lead to great things.”
The bill passed with a roll call vote of 34-0-0.
The congress also saw the “Session 105 Committee Appointment Act,” a bill appointing representatives and associates to congressional committees.
The bill first received a recommendation of do pass in the committee of the whole, and it then passed the general body with a final roll call vote of 34-0-0.
The body passed the “Session 105 Expulsion Act,” expelling representative Chad Cotton for excessive unexcused absences, with a final roll-call vote of 31-1-0.
According to the SGA bylaws, “upon accruing a fourth absence, the Student Congress Secretary shall prepare an act of procedure to expel any member or committee officer who has accrued excessive unexcused absences.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.