You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Undergraduate Student Congress calls for increased state funding for higher education

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
SGA Meeting (copy)

Student representatives voting at the Student Government Association meeting on Oct. 1, 2019.

 Thanhhien Nguyen/The Daily

The OU Student Government Association Undergraduate Student Congress approved a resolution calling for an increase in state funding for higher education, among other things, in its Feb. 4 meeting. 

Authors Nathaniel Buxton, Jayke Flaggert and Dalton Gau said the Fund Our Future Resolution would call for legislators to increase the state’s higher education budget and funding for faculty salaries for fiscal year 2021. 

The authors also said they encourage students to participate in Higher Education Day on Feb. 11 at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Higher Education Day allows students all over the state to advocate for increased funding for higher education institutions. 

According to the resolution, the Oklahoma higher education appropriation for fiscal year 2020 was $802,060,058. The total higher education budget need for fiscal year 2021 is $927,070,058, which would require a $125,000,000 increase in funding. 

The most recent national rankings from the Southern Regional Education Board list Oklahoma as 45th in the nation for average faculty salary. The rankings also indicate that average salaries at colleges and universities in the state are 15 percent below those of other states. 

Buxton said it’s a tradition for the external affairs committee, as well as the general student body, to participate in Higher Education Day. 

“We’re going to go relay the issues that our committee sees a lot-- student concerns that are like, ‘this is what’s happening in my state that I’m not okay with,’” Buxton said. “And not only are we going to go speak on their behalf, we’re going to have the students go and speak for themselves, if they feel comfortable.” 

He said the external affairs committee will bring OU students’ concerns regarding higher education to state legislators. 

“In the end, the university is more than education — it’s a community experience. It’s the city of Norman and it’s the whole state of Oklahoma,” Buxton said. 

The resolution passed with a roll-call vote of 33-0-0. 

The congress also appointed Micayla Valentin as chair of the “It’s On Us” task force. 

Valentin said “It’s On Us” is a national campaign to promote safety and sexual assault awareness on campus. 

She said she applied for the position because she wants to ensure that the campus is safe for all students, including victims of sexual assault. She also said she wants to move the “It’s On Us” campaign from an hour-long presentation for freshmen to an ongoing conversation. 

The act appointing Valentin passed with a roll-call vote of 25-0-0. 

The congress also saw a bill appointing new members for this congressional session. 

Chair Emma DeAngeli said she thinks the new members will bring fresh project ideas and transition in smoothly. 

“I’m looking forward to the old members teaching the newer members,” DeAngeli said. “Last semester, it was a little bit messy just because we had so many new members, so it’s a huge learning curve, but this (semester), it’s going to be going immediately … old members teaching the new members.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments