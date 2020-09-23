OU Undergraduate Congress urges Oklahoma senators to delay filling Supreme Court seat

On Tuesday night, the SGA Undergraduate Congress held its weekly meeting, where representatives passed bills relating to expulsion procedures and a resolution honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Chairman of the Congressional Administration Committee Foster Hillis began the meeting by proposing reform of the SGA election procedure in a three-bill process titled “True Democracy Now.” The meeting also featured disagreements of some Congress members on a resolution asking Oklahoma senators to honor the wishes of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
During a slideshow presentation of the “True Democracy Now” reform process’ components, Hillis said the election reform will protect the candidates and update SGA’s current election procedures.
“I was thinking the elections ran fine, but they didn't behind the scenes,” Hillis said. “The past two general elections, the congressional registration committee has seen that we do need to place additional safeguards to protect our candidates, and also just update our current practices."
Hillis added the reform will make it easier for voters on campus to vote for candidates and clarify previous bills related to the process.
“It will also increase the accessibility of voters to vote on the candidates, it will remove all the fines and update the grievance process,” Hillis said.“And lastly, it will clarify, streamline and update all language and reorganize sections (of previous bills).”
The first bill voted on by Congress was the “Expulsion Reform Act of 2020,” which establishes a procedure for formerly-expelled members of Congress to reenter the body. The bill passed unanimously, with a roll call of 30-0-0.
The next legislation heard was the “Engineering Expulsion Bill,” which establishes a procedure to expel a member for excessive unexcused absences. The bill states after three unexcused absences, a two-thirds vote of representatives “present and voting” is required to expel the member, who may not rejoin the body until the session in which they were expelled is concluded. After a second expulsion, the member may rejoin as an associate only and after a third, the member will be “automatically considered expelled for life in the application process,” though this may be waived by the Executive Committee “upon review.”
The bill passed with ease, seeing a roll call vote of 29-1-0.
The Congress also passed a resolution recognizing Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month with a roll call vote of 29-0-0.
The most controversial resolution discussed at the meeting was the “Honoring the Notorious RBG Resolution,” which asked the U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford to honor Ginsburg’s wish that a new Supreme Court justice not be named until after the presidential election.
In a Monday press release from Lankford’s office, the senator said he looks forward to “considering and voting on President Trump’s nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy before the end of the year.”
A hostile amendment was raised by representatives who deemed the resolution unnecessary and partisan. The amendment failed with a roll call vote of 13-15-1.
Representative Alexis Marvin spoke in opposition to the resolution, stating it should not be passed because the body did not necessarily need to petition Oklahoma’s senators on the justice’s last wishes.
“What I would just like to point out is that I acknowledge the accomplishments that RBG gave for women. As a woman, I really appreciate the things she did. I think it is very important that we send our condolences to her, family, friends and people that know her,” Marvin said. “As a congressional body, I believe that our loyalty is to living documents that govern us, and not necessarily to dying wishes or dying hopes. I think (the resolution is) bringing in an unnecessary partisanship to the body that should be kept for other times.”
After other responses from Congress members in opposition, Congress Chair Savanah Patterson pointed out that the body should not be having any partisan conversations at all.
“My expectation is to be a hundred percent respectful because if we aren’t, I will start calling decorum,” Patterson said.
Representative Taylor Broadbent spoke as a proponent of the bill.
“(Ginsburg) advocated for the (American Civil Liberties Union). She was one of the key members in pushing the ACLU into where they are today.” Broadbent said. “To not put action behind and to not fully represent what we believe should be happening and what is right, it’s not a question of partisanship or party alignment, it’s a question of what is right and what is wrong. And it is right to honor the precedent that was set in Congress. It is right to respect the wishes of a woman dying so soon in the election. It is right to honor the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
Representative Rebecca Yanez also entered the discussion on the proponency side.
“I would just like to start off by saying this bill is in no way a partisan bill,” Yanez said. “And I find it incredibly interesting that Representative Marvin speaks about how the opposing side is not partisan when the entire point of senators trying to get a new Supreme Court replaced is for a partisan reason (...) We are advocating for a free and fair democracy. That is not a partisan issue and I don’t want to hear that it is.”
After the discussion, the Congress voted to pass the resolution with a roll call of 21-0-7.
The meeting ended with Human Diversity Committee Chairman Mahak Merchant asking for more respect and decorum from members in future meetings.
“I don’t think we really get anything done or that we achieve the best outcomes or do our best work if we can’t respect those who disagree with us,” Merchant said. “I think we have a proclivity to view those who disagree with us as misinformed in a way that is almost like a moral wrong when in fact, at worst they’re misinformed in a way that is something to fix, and at best they’re probably very well informed and well-intentioned. I think if you go into it as more of an inquisitive endeavor rather than a combative endeavor, you’re much more likely to find the outcome that you want.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.