OU Undergraduate Congress holds final semester meeting, discusses Sooner Freshman Council name change

The Undergraduate Student Congress heard discussion of this year’s Campus Activities Council executive chair election and saw legislation changing the name of the Sooner Freshman Council in its last meeting of the school year.
During the meeting, newly appointed Chair Savanah Patterson announced that the CAC executive chair election, which ended April 8 when public relations junior Lafonzo Spigner was elected as chair, was invalidated. Patterson said she didn’t have any information on why the results were invalidated.
Patterson said a newly appointed CAC vice chair will take over current executive chair Jema Esparza’s duties once she steps down.
The congress saw a bill changing the name of Sooner Freshman Council to Crimson Leadership Association.
A name change for the organization has been in the works since a bill written by former SGA President Adran Gibbs mandating a name change for the organization was passed in the congress’s Nov. 12 meeting. Gibbs pushed for the change because he said the terms “boomer” and “sooner” were inherently offensive to the Native American community, and he said the act was written to be consistent with the indigenous land acknowledgement that was passed through a few months previously.
Newly appointed Sooner Freshman Council Co-chair Luke Hammock said Sooner Freshman Council leaders wanted to leave the name change as a task for him and Co-chair Reagan Brannon.
“We wanted to make sure we got it right the first time, so it took a while to debate on something that we thought could really set the tone for what we wanted the upcoming school year to be like,” Brannon said, “and what we wanted Sooner Freshman Council to ... represent going on in the future.”
Hammock said he and Brannon considered several name options before making their decision, but they wanted to bring the organization closer to SGA so they decided on Crimson Leadership Association. Hammock said he and Brannon will have to work to make sure students know the purpose of their organization.
“Fundamentally, we are the same organization, just under a new name,” Hammock said. “And so, to really get that message out there, we’re going to have to really push — not only online, but in person — creating that same connection that Sooner Freshman Council has right now with the Student Government Association.”
The bill passed with a roll-call vote of 29-0-0.
Congress members also passed new primary funding bills for this session, as ways and means committee chair Lauren Patton said she didn’t include Graduate Student Senate grants that she should have included in the original bill. She said some student organizations are getting less money than they were granted in the original bill as a result, but all are getting more money than they received last year.
One of the final measures of the meeting was appointing committee chairs and assigning committees for this congressional session, which began April 15 and will end in November. These bills passed with roll-call votes of 29-0-1 and 30-0-0, respectively.
“Those chairs were probably the most prepared people I’ve ever seen to run a committee,” Patterson said. “Their projects are things that I haven’t even thought of, and I have full confidence that this next year is going to be something else.”
The congress unanimously thanked SGA advisor George Ahmadi, outgoing committee chairs, SGA office staff, outgoing seniors, SGA webmaster Gabi Thompson, the SGA beat reporter and the congress PR officers.
Former chair Emma DeAngeli thanked all the groups involved in SGA, including the ones that weren’t mentioned in the bills.
“I can’t thank them enough,” DeAngeli said during the meeting. “They’re invaluable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.