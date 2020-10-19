OU-Tulsa hires new director of diversity, equity, inclusion

OU-Tulsa hired a new director of diversity, equity and inclusion, according to an Oct. 15 tweet from the campus’ official Twitter account.
Jasmine Willis-Wallace moved to Tulsa in 2016 and now will serve as the new diversity, equity and inclusion director for OU-Tulsa. She graduated with a degree in business administration from the Miami University of Ohio and earned her master’s in science with emphasis in college student development and counseling and a doctoral degree in education with a focus in higher education administration from Northeastern University in Boston, according to a Youtube video posted by OU-Tulsa.
“Everything that I have done in my career, I've always made sure to include DEI work,” Willis-Wallace said in the video, “whether that is presenting at conferences, attending conferences — all to build my knowledge of this work and make sure I am fluent in the world of DEI.”
Willis-Wallace was included in Oklahoma Magazine’s 40 under 40. She has previously worked as the program operations manager at Tulsa Public Schools and as the assistant director of student retention, success & inclusion at the University of Tulsa. Willis-Wallace was also an elementary school teacher for Tulsa Public Schools.
Willis-Wallace said her experiences have led her to believe that DEI should be included in everyone’s work.
“I wanted to bring all of my educational and professional experiences to hone in on this work because I am passionate about it and I am taking on what we know as ‘hard work,’” Willis-Wallace said.
Willis-Wallace said she has had seven to ten years of experience in higher education while also having experience in secondary education. She said this work led her to pursue DEI in her work.
“I wanted to dedicate my career to the higher education realm, and a lot of my research falls within diversity, equity and inclusion within the higher education institution,” Willis-Wallace said.
