OU to welcome new assistant dean of students, director of student conduct

Derrick Dixon

Derrick Dixon, newly selected Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Student Conduct.

Dean of Students David Surratt announced the selection of a new assistant dean of students and director of student conduct on Twitter Jan. 30.

Derrick Dixon will start the role in Student Affairs beginning March 9, according to the tweet.

Dixon is a Mississippi native and alumnus of Mississippi State and Arkansas State universities, according to the tweet. Dixon previously served as assistant director for conflict resolution and student conduct at the University of Mississippi.

Brynn Daves, assistant vice president and associate dean of students, wrote in an email that the director for student conduct administers and upholds the campus student conduct system through the student code and alternative conflict resolution practices.

“(Dixon’s) professional philosophy of centering the student and building community through student conflict resolution and restorative practices immediately resonated with me,” Daves wrote in the email, “as it aligned with the direction of the office.” 

Daves stated in the email that Dixon stressed the importance of hearing student voices from all sides of a situation.

“I am eager to see (Dixon) collaborate and expand student conflict resolution and conduct practices beyond the ‘student conduct box’ and throughout the campus community,” Daves stated in the email. “He has extensive experience in implementing and facilitating various forms of conflict resolution practices as well as developing and facilitating educational outreach programs and opportunities.”

Dixon was awarded the Student Conduct Professional of the Year by the Association for Student Conduct Administration in 2019, according to Surratt’s tweet.

“(Dixon) is a passionate leader with a calm, laid-back, and personable demeanor,” Daves wrote in the email. “He will be a great fit with our amazing student conduct team and within the OU community as he’s passionate about students’ development and success.”

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

