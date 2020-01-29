You are the owner of this article.
OU to remove oak tree in front of library

Bizzell Tree

The tree in front of Bizzell Memorial Library on Jan. 24.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

An oak tree in front of OU’s Bizzell Memorial Library is being removed due to disease. 

The tree is infected with a fungus called hypoxylon canker, which is causing the tree to die, said Kesha Keith, director of OU media relations, in an email. 

The disease, which is mostly present in oak trees and has affected other trees on campus, compromises the integrity of the wood, Keith said. 

“Limbs can ultimately break which, especially with a tree this size, presents a very serious safety hazard,” Keith said in the email.

Keith said it will take staff around six days to fully remove the tree.

