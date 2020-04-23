You are the owner of this article.
OU to recognize 165 students with perfect grade point averages in virtual ceremony

OU GPA

OU's virtual recognition ceremony for students with perfect GPA's will be held April 28.

 via ou.edu

OU will recognize 165 students graduating with perfect GPAs in a virtual recognition ceremony April 28.

The graduates with perfect GPAs, including 77 students from Oklahoma, will receive a crimson ribbon with a gold medallion that can be worn during the ceremony, according to an article from the university

The ceremony will be held virtually, along with the formal graduation ceremony on May 8, in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. Graduates are invited to attend an in-person celebration August 8 and 9 as well.

Graduates from August and December who already received their medallions are also eligible to participate in spring graduation ceremonies.

Oklahoma students graduating with a 4.0 GPA:

ADA: 

  • Andrea Nicole Burnsworth, visual communication

BARTLESVILLE:

  • Sean A. Mason, chemical engineering

BIXBY:

  • Madison Curley, public relations

BROKEN ARROW:

  • Tyler A. Rivera, African and African American studies/political science/Spanish

BROKEN BOW:

  • Jackie H. Nguyen, mechanical engineering

DURANT:

  • Eli James Breon, music composition

EDMOND:

  • Matthew P. Adkins, mechanical engineering
  • Darby JoAnn Cobb, computer science
  • Noah Coen, international studies/European studies
  • Jacob D. Crampton, computer science
  • Molly Ingalsbe, early childhood education
  • Matthew T. Nguyen, psychology
  • Emily R. Nighbor, biology
  • Lauren M. Olay, biology
  • Cyrus S. Steppe, psychology
  • Jack L. Wood, microbiology

ELGIN:

  • Emily Pollman, communication sciences and disorders

IDABEL:

  • Brasen C. Raney, biology

JENKS:

  • Hannah E. Harris, psychology
  • Kelsey Yeagle, communication sciences and disorders

JONES:

  • Cheyenne Rose Martin, theatre

KANSAS:

  • Kaylyn Edwards, accounting

LAWTON:

  • Jayden T. Ludwig, mechanical engineering
  • Ronnie Rhodes, public relations
  • Noah C. Zemlin, computer science

LEXINGTON:

  • Dylan Starchman, nursing

MCALESTER:

  • Wyatt Stanford, public relations

MIAMI:

  • Alison Porter, elementary education

MIDWEST CITY:

  • Chance B. Koon, mechanical engineering

MOORE:

  • Jon-Paul Howard, accounting
  • Lorie Jones, organizational leadership

NEWCASTLE:

  • Madelynn M. Huff, music/wind percussion/string instruments

NICHOLS HILLS:

  • John Bates, finance

NOBLE:

  • Emily D. Mee, political science

NORMAN:

  • Brandon Albert, aviation
  • Neil K. Arora, biology
  • Virginia K. Felkner, letters/computer science
  • Cassidy E. Gaddie, psychology
  • Bailey R. Gardner, biology
  • Maya Bernadette Henderson, environmental sustainability
  • Kayla M. Herrera, mechanical engineering
  • Kimberly Mathis, elementary education
  • Meredith Rasnic, public relations
  • Kamrin Ratcliff, social studies
  • Avery N. Rogers, social work
  • Stevie Stevens, elementary education
  • Isaac I. Young, psychology

OKLAHOMA CITY:

  • Rachel L. Bornstein, Spanish
  • Taylor L. Brewster, organizational leadership 
  • Collin Chancellor, accounting
  • Shandel L. Chang, chemical biosciences 
  • Savannah M. Cottom, biology 
  • Anna Fitzpatrick, sonography
  • Aaron A. Foreman, computer engineering 
  • Venus Heidari, political science
  • Marlee M. Hill, planned program
  • Kylen Huffman, international studies 
  • Ibikari T. Legg-Jack, biochemistry
  • Anne Marie T. Nguyen, chemical biosciences 
  • Gabrielle Nguyen, chemical engineering
  • Jacob M. Patton, organizational leadership 
  • Alexander H. Pham, electrical engineering
  • Sheeva Sowdagar, biology
  • Anhthu N. Trinh, biochemistry
  • Jered K. Wesson, computer engineering

OWASSO:

  • Allison J. Gilliss, biology

PAWHUSKA:

  • Karissa S. Hughes, health, medicine, and society

SPERRY:

  • Kada James, management information systems

TULSA:

  • Nishit Garg, biology
  • Marie Gordon, nursing
  • Robert Jennings, accounting 
  • Bailey M. Morris, biology 
  • Ekenedilichukwu V. Nwakoby, biology

TUTTLE:

  • Haley A. Traxler, psychology

YUKON:

  • Lindsay A. McClure, biology
  • Tyler N. Nguyen, microbiology

 

Out-of-state students graduating with a 4.0 GPA:

MILLBROOK, ALABAMA:

  • Riley K. Segars, international studies/Spanish

EAGLE RIVER, ALASKA: 

  • Ciera Stafford, psychology

BARBADOS

  • Daana M. Roach, chemical biosciences/psychology

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA: 

  • Jennifer Pusavat, biochemistry

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA: 

  • Jenny Ji, psychology

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA: 

  • Kristine May Chen, meteorology

AURORA, COLORADO: 

  • Logan Schoonover, accounting

BOULDER, COLORADO: 

  • Jonas C. Weygandt, biology

SEBASTIAN, FLORIDA: 

  • Emma Albrecht, international studies

BOISE, IDAHO:

  • Elijah R. Robertson, engineering physics
  • Gina M. Werdel, biology

POST FALLS, IDAHO: 

  • Rachel L. Callister, linguistics

GREENVILLE, ILLINOIS: 

  • Jacob T. Klenke, chemical engineering

ROSCOE, ILLINOIS: 

  • Scott T. Kirker, letters/Spanish

ST. CHARLES, ILLINOIS: 

  • Ryan Chimienti, mathematics/computer science

AMES, IOWA: 

  • Kailee Hoover, accounting

IOWA CITY, IOWA: 

  • Audrey G. Hopewell, economics/political science

LA PORTE CITY, IOWA: 

  • Allison N. Murphey, French

STORY CITY, IOWA: 

  • Reid N. Selby, plant biology

UNDERWOOD, IOWA:

  • Marshall S. Rasmussen, civil engineering

TOPEKA, KANSAS: 

  • Samantha Mills, communication sciences and disorders

WELLINGTON, KANSAS: 

  • Bliss C. Baird, biochemistry
  • Abigail Lee, creative media production

WICHITA, KANSAS: 

  • Britt Leake, Arabic/French/international studies

MURRAY, KENTUCKY: 

  • Megan J. Wilson, biochemistry/history

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS: 

  • Renat Sergazinov, economics/mathematics

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI: 

  • Julia Tydings Harth, art history/international studies

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI: 

  • Dillon Jacob Haller, geography

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI: 

  • Abigail J. Hardin, mathematics

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI: 

  • Matthew B. Wennemann, classics/philosophy

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA: 

  • Rachel E. Jarvis, electrical engineering

OMAHA, NEBRASKA: 

  • Christa Holland, accounting

ELYRIA, OHIO: 

  • Luke Christofferson, industrial and systems engineering

WESTERVILLE, OHIO: 

  • Julia C. Murray, biology

PAISLEY, OREGON: 

  • Krysta Smart, psychology

PANAMA

  • Eduardo Campbell Bethancourt, international studies

NARBERTH, PENNSYLVANIA: 

  • Gianni W. Manginelli, chemistry/mathematics

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE: 

  • Matthew T. Bray, mathematics/meteorology

MOUNT JULIET, TENNESSEE: 

  • Laura E. Trowbridge, Arabic/international security studies

ALEDO, TEXAS: 

  • Lukas Stone, astrophysics

ARLINGTON, TEXAS: 

  • Ryan S. Kerezman, mechanical engineering

AUSTIN, TEXAS: 

  • Natalie C. Bayer, English/women’s and gender studies

BEAUMONT, TEXAS: 

  • Scott E. Horne, organizational leadership

COPPELL, TEXAS: 

  • John R. Alberse, computer science
  • John Sims, advertising

DALLAS, TEXAS: 

  • Jake Cooper, petroleum engineering
  • Ryan C. Marsh, political science

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS:

  • Brandee Champagne, marketing

HOUSTON, TEXAS: 

  • Amanda J. Garcia, electrical engineering
  • Molly Kruse, journalism

KATY, TEXAS:

  • Justin T. Kleiber, computer engineering
  • Mackenzie Resewehr, public relations

KELLER, TEXAS: 

  • Addison Duck, psychology

LUBBOCK, TEXAS:

  • Katherine A. Camp, biology

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS: 

  • Hunter A. Stephens, biology

PLANO, TEXAS: 

  • Matthew R. Welty, astrophysics

PROVIDENCE, TEXAS: 

  • Taitum Y. Wilson, journalism/political science

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS: 

  • Kaitlyn V. Shepard, psychology
  • Samantha Siemer, management

SPRING, TEXAS: 

  • Robert J. Hill, chemical engineering
  • Allison McManus, journalism
  • Cameron S. Parker, physics

TIBET

  • Karma Choedak, management information systems

CEDARBURG, WISCONSIN: 

  • Daniella M. Peters, Spanish/professional writing

JANESVILLE, WISCONSIN: 

  • Jacob David Cullum, visual communication

JEFFERSON, WISCONSIN: 

  • Lucy R. Kates, letters/religious studies

NEENAH, WISCONSIN: 

  • Adelle K. Sturgell, human relations/psychology

August 2019 graduates:

NORMAN: 

  • Luka B. Joyner, planned program

OKLAHOMA CITY: 

  • Kooper A. Taylor, Spanish

YUKON: 

  • Imane Belhage, psychology

December 2019 graduates:

COWETA

  • Rachel R. Sharp, psychology

EDMOND

  • Natalie P. Sadeghy, planned program

NORMAN

  • Abigail M. Hair, history 
  • Katerina A. Ozment, biology/history
  • Zainab I. Sandhu, microbiology
  • Evelyn Scafe, Spanish

OKLAHOMA CITY: 

  • Harisha R. Chinthalapally, biology
  • Sarah Elizabeth Greenwood, language arts
  • Makayla Nicole Hunter, elementary education
  • Onain Zahid, psychology

SHAWNEE: 

  • Emma N. Morris, public and nonprofit administration/women’s and gender studies

TAMPA, FLORIDA: 

  • Gabrielle C. Williams, psychology

KAPOLEI, HAWAII: 

  • Isabelle A. Cunitz, environmental engineering

DORR, MICHIGAN:

  • Zachary Tomlinson, geology

ROANOKE, TEXAS: 

  • Carter W. Chapman, biology

WAUSAU, WISCONSIN: 

  • Noah B. Gordon, psychology

BEIJING, CHINA: 

  • Zixiang Jiang, chemistry

This article was updated at 5:02 p.m. to include the correct home countries of three students.

