OU to recognize 165 students with perfect grade point averages in virtual ceremony

OU will recognize 165 students graduating with perfect GPAs in a virtual recognition ceremony April 28.
The graduates with perfect GPAs, including 77 students from Oklahoma, will receive a crimson ribbon with a gold medallion that can be worn during the ceremony, according to an article from the university.
The ceremony will be held virtually, along with the formal graduation ceremony on May 8, in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. Graduates are invited to attend an in-person celebration August 8 and 9 as well.
Graduates from August and December who already received their medallions are also eligible to participate in spring graduation ceremonies.
Oklahoma students graduating with a 4.0 GPA:
ADA:
- Andrea Nicole Burnsworth, visual communication
BARTLESVILLE:
- Sean A. Mason, chemical engineering
BIXBY:
- Madison Curley, public relations
BROKEN ARROW:
- Tyler A. Rivera, African and African American studies/political science/Spanish
BROKEN BOW:
- Jackie H. Nguyen, mechanical engineering
DURANT:
- Eli James Breon, music composition
EDMOND:
- Matthew P. Adkins, mechanical engineering
- Darby JoAnn Cobb, computer science
- Noah Coen, international studies/European studies
- Jacob D. Crampton, computer science
- Molly Ingalsbe, early childhood education
- Matthew T. Nguyen, psychology
- Emily R. Nighbor, biology
- Lauren M. Olay, biology
- Cyrus S. Steppe, psychology
- Jack L. Wood, microbiology
ELGIN:
- Emily Pollman, communication sciences and disorders
IDABEL:
- Brasen C. Raney, biology
JENKS:
- Hannah E. Harris, psychology
- Kelsey Yeagle, communication sciences and disorders
JONES:
- Cheyenne Rose Martin, theatre
KANSAS:
- Kaylyn Edwards, accounting
LAWTON:
- Jayden T. Ludwig, mechanical engineering
- Ronnie Rhodes, public relations
- Noah C. Zemlin, computer science
LEXINGTON:
- Dylan Starchman, nursing
MCALESTER:
- Wyatt Stanford, public relations
MIAMI:
- Alison Porter, elementary education
MIDWEST CITY:
- Chance B. Koon, mechanical engineering
MOORE:
- Jon-Paul Howard, accounting
- Lorie Jones, organizational leadership
NEWCASTLE:
- Madelynn M. Huff, music/wind percussion/string instruments
NICHOLS HILLS:
- John Bates, finance
NOBLE:
- Emily D. Mee, political science
NORMAN:
- Brandon Albert, aviation
- Neil K. Arora, biology
- Virginia K. Felkner, letters/computer science
- Cassidy E. Gaddie, psychology
- Bailey R. Gardner, biology
- Maya Bernadette Henderson, environmental sustainability
- Kayla M. Herrera, mechanical engineering
- Kimberly Mathis, elementary education
- Meredith Rasnic, public relations
- Kamrin Ratcliff, social studies
- Avery N. Rogers, social work
- Stevie Stevens, elementary education
- Isaac I. Young, psychology
OKLAHOMA CITY:
- Rachel L. Bornstein, Spanish
- Taylor L. Brewster, organizational leadership
- Collin Chancellor, accounting
- Shandel L. Chang, chemical biosciences
- Savannah M. Cottom, biology
- Anna Fitzpatrick, sonography
- Aaron A. Foreman, computer engineering
- Venus Heidari, political science
- Marlee M. Hill, planned program
- Kylen Huffman, international studies
- Ibikari T. Legg-Jack, biochemistry
- Anne Marie T. Nguyen, chemical biosciences
- Gabrielle Nguyen, chemical engineering
- Jacob M. Patton, organizational leadership
- Alexander H. Pham, electrical engineering
- Sheeva Sowdagar, biology
- Anhthu N. Trinh, biochemistry
- Jered K. Wesson, computer engineering
OWASSO:
- Allison J. Gilliss, biology
PAWHUSKA:
- Karissa S. Hughes, health, medicine, and society
SPERRY:
- Kada James, management information systems
TULSA:
- Nishit Garg, biology
- Marie Gordon, nursing
- Robert Jennings, accounting
- Bailey M. Morris, biology
- Ekenedilichukwu V. Nwakoby, biology
TUTTLE:
- Haley A. Traxler, psychology
YUKON:
- Lindsay A. McClure, biology
- Tyler N. Nguyen, microbiology
Out-of-state students graduating with a 4.0 GPA:
MILLBROOK, ALABAMA:
- Riley K. Segars, international studies/Spanish
EAGLE RIVER, ALASKA:
- Ciera Stafford, psychology
BARBADOS
- Daana M. Roach, chemical biosciences/psychology
BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA:
- Jennifer Pusavat, biochemistry
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA:
- Jenny Ji, psychology
ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA:
- Kristine May Chen, meteorology
AURORA, COLORADO:
- Logan Schoonover, accounting
BOULDER, COLORADO:
- Jonas C. Weygandt, biology
SEBASTIAN, FLORIDA:
- Emma Albrecht, international studies
BOISE, IDAHO:
- Elijah R. Robertson, engineering physics
- Gina M. Werdel, biology
POST FALLS, IDAHO:
- Rachel L. Callister, linguistics
GREENVILLE, ILLINOIS:
- Jacob T. Klenke, chemical engineering
ROSCOE, ILLINOIS:
- Scott T. Kirker, letters/Spanish
ST. CHARLES, ILLINOIS:
- Ryan Chimienti, mathematics/computer science
AMES, IOWA:
- Kailee Hoover, accounting
IOWA CITY, IOWA:
- Audrey G. Hopewell, economics/political science
LA PORTE CITY, IOWA:
- Allison N. Murphey, French
STORY CITY, IOWA:
- Reid N. Selby, plant biology
UNDERWOOD, IOWA:
- Marshall S. Rasmussen, civil engineering
TOPEKA, KANSAS:
- Samantha Mills, communication sciences and disorders
WELLINGTON, KANSAS:
- Bliss C. Baird, biochemistry
- Abigail Lee, creative media production
WICHITA, KANSAS:
- Britt Leake, Arabic/French/international studies
MURRAY, KENTUCKY:
- Megan J. Wilson, biochemistry/history
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS:
- Renat Sergazinov, economics/mathematics
RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI:
- Julia Tydings Harth, art history/international studies
COLUMBIA, MISSOURI:
- Dillon Jacob Haller, geography
SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI:
- Abigail J. Hardin, mathematics
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI:
- Matthew B. Wennemann, classics/philosophy
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA:
- Rachel E. Jarvis, electrical engineering
OMAHA, NEBRASKA:
- Christa Holland, accounting
ELYRIA, OHIO:
- Luke Christofferson, industrial and systems engineering
WESTERVILLE, OHIO:
- Julia C. Murray, biology
PAISLEY, OREGON:
- Krysta Smart, psychology
PANAMA
- Eduardo Campbell Bethancourt, international studies
NARBERTH, PENNSYLVANIA:
- Gianni W. Manginelli, chemistry/mathematics
GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE:
- Matthew T. Bray, mathematics/meteorology
MOUNT JULIET, TENNESSEE:
- Laura E. Trowbridge, Arabic/international security studies
ALEDO, TEXAS:
- Lukas Stone, astrophysics
ARLINGTON, TEXAS:
- Ryan S. Kerezman, mechanical engineering
AUSTIN, TEXAS:
- Natalie C. Bayer, English/women’s and gender studies
BEAUMONT, TEXAS:
- Scott E. Horne, organizational leadership
COPPELL, TEXAS:
- John R. Alberse, computer science
- John Sims, advertising
DALLAS, TEXAS:
- Jake Cooper, petroleum engineering
- Ryan C. Marsh, political science
FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS:
- Brandee Champagne, marketing
HOUSTON, TEXAS:
- Amanda J. Garcia, electrical engineering
- Molly Kruse, journalism
KATY, TEXAS:
- Justin T. Kleiber, computer engineering
- Mackenzie Resewehr, public relations
KELLER, TEXAS:
- Addison Duck, psychology
LUBBOCK, TEXAS:
- Katherine A. Camp, biology
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS:
- Hunter A. Stephens, biology
PLANO, TEXAS:
- Matthew R. Welty, astrophysics
PROVIDENCE, TEXAS:
- Taitum Y. Wilson, journalism/political science
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS:
- Kaitlyn V. Shepard, psychology
- Samantha Siemer, management
SPRING, TEXAS:
- Robert J. Hill, chemical engineering
- Allison McManus, journalism
- Cameron S. Parker, physics
TIBET
- Karma Choedak, management information systems
CEDARBURG, WISCONSIN:
- Daniella M. Peters, Spanish/professional writing
JANESVILLE, WISCONSIN:
- Jacob David Cullum, visual communication
JEFFERSON, WISCONSIN:
- Lucy R. Kates, letters/religious studies
NEENAH, WISCONSIN:
- Adelle K. Sturgell, human relations/psychology
August 2019 graduates:
NORMAN:
- Luka B. Joyner, planned program
OKLAHOMA CITY:
- Kooper A. Taylor, Spanish
YUKON:
- Imane Belhage, psychology
December 2019 graduates:
COWETA:
- Rachel R. Sharp, psychology
EDMOND:
- Natalie P. Sadeghy, planned program
NORMAN:
- Abigail M. Hair, history
- Katerina A. Ozment, biology/history
- Zainab I. Sandhu, microbiology
- Evelyn Scafe, Spanish
OKLAHOMA CITY:
- Harisha R. Chinthalapally, biology
- Sarah Elizabeth Greenwood, language arts
- Makayla Nicole Hunter, elementary education
- Onain Zahid, psychology
SHAWNEE:
- Emma N. Morris, public and nonprofit administration/women’s and gender studies
TAMPA, FLORIDA:
- Gabrielle C. Williams, psychology
KAPOLEI, HAWAII:
- Isabelle A. Cunitz, environmental engineering
DORR, MICHIGAN:
- Zachary Tomlinson, geology
ROANOKE, TEXAS:
- Carter W. Chapman, biology
WAUSAU, WISCONSIN:
- Noah B. Gordon, psychology
BEIJING, CHINA:
- Zixiang Jiang, chemistry
This article was updated at 5:02 p.m. to include the correct home countries of three students.
