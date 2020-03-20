You are the owner of this article.
OU to offer some housing, food refunds; consider pass-fail grading; impacted student workers to receive aid

Coronavirus COVID-19 (copy) (copy) (copy)
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Interim OU president Joseph Harroz said in an email that the university is working on pass/fail grades and refund options following the university’s announcement moving classes online for the rest of the semester.

In the email, Harroz explained that the university wants to do what it can to “ease (students’) stress as it relates to (their) education,” and that an announcement from the Provost will explain a “pass/no-pass grade option that helps us adapt to the current, extraordinary circumstances.” 

Details from OU Housing later today will explain what refunds will look like for those with housing and food contracts, according to the email.

“We endeavor to ensure that the COVID-19 crisis doesn’t negatively impact your academic progress and we are hopeful the measures listed below can help provide some clarity and relief,” Harroz said in the email.

Harroz said that although some student jobs may continue in-person or remotely, some will not continue due to reduced campus operations. Those who are “negatively impacted” will be provided at least a two-week transition pay, and more information will be provided to student employees by Human Resources. 

The university is also working on an emergency financial assistance program for students who have “unique financial challenges because of the crisis,” Harroz said, which will include university resources and privately raised money. A campaign called Sooners Helping Sooners will ask OU alumni and friends to help, according to the email.

“OU must remain a place where students have the opportunity to succeed, no matter the circumstances,” Harroz said. “We are the OU family, and our community will move forward and recover from the COVID-19 crisis, emerging with strength and a collective resolve.”

