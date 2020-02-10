OU to offer day of free pediatric dental care

The OU College of Dentistry will offer a day of free dental care for children.

Kids’ Day, for children ages 4 to 12, is an annual program for supervised dentistry students to provide services such as cleanings, fillings, crowns and caps as needed, according to a press release. It will take place from 7:30 to 10:15 a.m. Feb. 29.

"Kids’ Day is a wonderful opportunity for our students to give back to the community and make a difference in the lives of others who may not normally have the opportunity to receive dental care,” said Tim Fagan, director of the division of pediatric dentistry, in the release.  

Due to limited space, pre-registration is required and will open Feb. 11. Patients should prepare to spend several hours at the event and are asked to bring necessary personal items such as medication, diapers and snacks.

A parent or guardian must accompany all patients and free parking will be available, according to the release.

Screenings will be at the OU College of Dentistry on the OU Health Sciences Center campus.

