OU to offer CPR, first-aid training courses

OU’s Fitness and Recreation Center is offering CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) training class next week.

Allison Harper, Fitness and Recreation membership director, said these classes help students in the medical field earn their certification and give the public a chance to learn helpful skills.

The classes include Heartsaver First Aid with adult and child CPR and AED and Heartsaver First Aid basics. Classes will take place on Tuesday, and specific times and prices can be found on the OU event calendar. Those interested in attending can register online, and the registration portal can be accessed via the event calendar as well.

“Our department really values those life saving skills and sees extreme value for anybody to have them,” said Harper. “We are just in the business of helping people learn those life saving skills and preparing them for worst-case scenarios.”

The classes are open to the public and range from $50 to $85. They will be located in Sarkeys Fitness Center.

