OU to offer CPR, first-aid training courses

OU’s Fitness and Recreation Center is offering CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) training class next week.
Allison Harper, Fitness and Recreation membership director, said these classes help students in the medical field earn their certification and give the public a chance to learn helpful skills.
The classes include Heartsaver First Aid with adult and child CPR and AED and Heartsaver First Aid basics. Classes will take place on Tuesday, and specific times and prices can be found on the OU event calendar. Those interested in attending can register online, and the registration portal can be accessed via the event calendar as well.
“Our department really values those life saving skills and sees extreme value for anybody to have them,” said Harper. “We are just in the business of helping people learn those life saving skills and preparing them for worst-case scenarios.”
The classes are open to the public and range from $50 to $85. They will be located in Sarkeys Fitness Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.