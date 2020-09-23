You are the owner of this article.
OU to host Tulsa Race Massacre remembrance webinar, Bizzell exhibit

Tulsa Race Massacre

Black Wall Street in the Greenwood District of Tulsa burns during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

 Photo by Unknown/Wikimedia Commons

OU will host an event Thursday in remembrance of the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the deadliest acts of anti-Black violence in American history. 

The event will feature a curators’ talk, panel discussion and library exhibit. There will be a link to watch the event, which will be live-streamed in order to accommodate a larger audience, according to a university press release. 

“As we approach the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, reflecting on this tragedy and fully understanding our history through ongoing, meaningful dialogue is one of the ways we can work toward building an inclusive culture on our campus and beyond,” said OU President Joseph Harroz in the release.

Mechelle Brown, Greenwood Cultural Center program coordinator and tour guide, and Karlos K. Hill, African-American studies department chair, curated of the exhibit "From Tragedy to Triumph: Race Massacre Survivor Stories." They will speak on the exhibit, which tells the story through photographs and eyewitness accounts of the survivors, according to the release. 

Along with the curators’ talk, there will be a panel discussion including speakers such as Kevin Matthews, who is an Oklahoma state senator and 1921 Centennial Commission chair; project manager Phil Armstrong; and Greenwood Rising founding director Hannibal B. Johnson. Harroz and Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, OU vice president for Diversity and Inclusion, will also be speaking at the event, per the release. 

The exhibit will open after the discussion, located on the main floor of the Bizzell Memorial Library by the northeast corner. According to the release, masks must be worn while in the exhibit.

This event is being coordinated by Hill, Daniel Simon and Kalenda Eaton and is being financially supported by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities and a Faculty Investment Program grant from the OU Research Council and the Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships, according to the release.

The event starts at 4 p.m. Sept. 24, per the release. For more information, contact specialevents@ou.edu

