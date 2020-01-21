OU to host public lecture on decolonizing data for tribal communities

The director of the Urban Indian Health Institute will hold a training session at OU on collecting health data for tribal communities.
Abigail Echo-Hawk will lead the training, hosted by OU Outreach’s Southwest Prevention Center in collaboration with the Genomics and Ethics Program for Native Students at OU, at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Thurman J. White Forum and Conference Center, according to a press release.
The training will focus on tribal communities taking control of the data that is collected on themselves, according to the release.
Data is used in tribal communities to prevent substance misuse, said Marie Cox, director of State and National Projects at the Southwest Prevention Center, in the release. This data helps “serve (the tribal community’s) needs and interrupt the replication of trauma and injustice.”
“Decolonizing data means that the community itself is the one determining what is the information they want us to gather,” Echo-Hawk said in a May 2019 interview in Crosscut, according to the release.
This usage is something that isn’t common in data research, but is important for tribal communities, according to the release.
“Why are we gathering it?” Echo-Hawk said in the release. “Who's interpreting it? And are we interpreting it in a way that truly serves our communities? Decolonizing data is about controlling our own story, and making decisions based on what is best for our people. That hasn't been done in data before, and that's what's shifting and changing.”
The lecture is open to anyone, but it is recommended for those who work with or collect data on tribal communities, according to the release. Those interested in attending can RSVP online, but those who are unable to attend can stream the session online as well.
