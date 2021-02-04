OU to host in-person ceremonies for 2020, 2021 graduates

OU President Joseph Harroz announced the university will host several in-person graduation ceremonies to honor the classes of 2020 and 2021 from May 14 to 17.
According to a Thursday afternoon email, each Norman campus degree-granting college has been assigned to a specific ceremony in the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Graduates are required to register and, once registration is complete, the university will determine how many guests they can bring.
An outdoor venue was deemed to be “the best option” to “respect the safety” of graduates and their guests, according to the email. The event will require physical distancing of graduates and guests as well as face masks to “protect everyone in attendance.”
“Throughout our planning process, we have strived to balance our commitment to supporting the safety of our graduates and guests while also upholding the tradition of our ceremonies,” Harroz said in the email. “Safety precautions have been at the forefront of all of our planning, and OU’s Chief COVID Officer, Dr. Dale Bratzler, has guided our decision-making with respect to public health and safety.”
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be rescheduled to later the same day, according to the email. A graduate-only ceremony in the Lloyd Noble Center will occur in the event a delay is not possible, as the university “will not be able to accommodate guests” if the ceremony is moved indoors.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed for graduates and guests who are unable to attend, immunocompromised or wish to attend virtually, according to the email.
Graduates and their guests must bring tickets to be admitted into the stadium, according to the email. Additional information from University Events is forthcoming.
“This past year has been unforgettable in nearly every way imaginable,” Harroz said in the email. “Your resiliency in the face of a global pandemic is nothing short of extraordinary. We look forward to watching each of you cross the stage as we gather in celebration of the OU Classes of 2020 and 2021.”
