OU to hold Zoom presentation of new 'Lead On, University' strategic plan

OU is holding a virtual presentation of the university's strategic plan, "Lead On, University" on Sept. 21. 

OU announced Tuesday a virtual presentation for the Norman campus strategic plan, “Lead On, University.” 

According to an email, President Joseph Harroz will present about “Lead On, University” on Sept. 21 from 3 to 4 p.m. to provide more information and address other concerns regarding OU’s Strategic Plan. Registration for the Zoom webinar is still open for Norman campus students, faculty and staff, and community members can sign up here.

According to the email, speakers will include Harroz, interim Senior Vice President and Provost Jill Irvine, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt, Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer Belinda Higgs Hyppolite and Vice President for Research and Partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia. 

This plan was announced by Harroz on July 28 and was approved by the OU Board of Regents soon after. According to the strategic plan’s website, the plan is necessary to combat the challenges posed by COVID-19 and will “establish a clear strategy" for the future of the university. 

The plan has five pillars to help fulfill "fundamental objectives,” according to the website. The pillars include making OU a top-tier research university, preparing students for a life of success and positive impact, making OU’s excellence affordable, creating a space of belonging and enriching the state. 

“I’m confident we can adapt and emerge from the present crisis with strength and momentum to achieve our ambitious goals,” Harroz said in the original letter sent out on July 28.

